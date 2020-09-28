'KGF' Star Yash's Wife Radhika Pandit's Sweet Wish For Daughter Aarya On Daughter's Day

KGF star Yash’s wife Radhika Pandit took to Instagram on Monday, 28 September to wish her daughter, Aarya, on the occasion of daughter’s day. The actress shared a picture of herself along with her daughter and penned a sweet wish for her. Have a look at the picture.

Radhika Pandit wishes her daughter

Yash and Radhika Pandit's daughter Arya was once again spotted on her mother’s Instagram post. This time, Radhika penned a sweet wish for her daughter on the occasion of Daughter’s Day. Though Radhika was a day late, as Daughter’s Day was celebrated on Sunday, her heartfelt note for her daughter left her fans in awe. Radhika posted a beachside picture of Arya and herself. The mother-daughter duo was seen relaxing as they posed for a picture. Both were seen donning a pair of sunglasses while Arya looked adorable in her swimwear.

Also Read: 'KGF' Star Yash Names His Son Yatharva, Shares Glimpses From His Naming Ceremony

Radhika wrote, “ Daughters… the best friends we will ever need, true blessings!! Ps: I believe yesterday was daughter’s day, better late than never.. Happy Daughter’s day to all the wonderful daughters out there”. Along with Arya, Radhika also wished her niece on the occasion of daughter’s day. Take a look at the post below.

Also Read: Preity Zinta's Massive Net Worth Proves That She Has Reached Her 'Lakshya' In Life; Read

Fans Reactions

This adorable mother-daughter duo received several comments and reactions from fans. Some of them commented, “Beautiful as ever.. The most wonderful woman our Radhe and our Lilly”, “Arya such an adorable darling she is”, “wow that swag of Arya. Just wowww attige, Lots of love”. Have a look at the comments.

Also Read: Yash Reveals The Meaning Of His Son's Name Yatharv, Feels Happy That Fans Liked His Name

Yash and Radhika Pandit’s children

Yash and Radhika Pandit met on the sets of 'Nandagokula' in 2007. From there on, their love story bloomed. They are parents to two adorable children. Even though motherhood keeps Radhika busy, she shares snippets of her life with her fans. Radhika shared a video clip of her son Yatharv and daughter Arya on her Instagram post. In the video, Yatharv was seen pointing towards a picture of Yash and Radhika while Arya was seated behind him. In her caption, she mentioned how her job was done as the student became the teacher.

Image Credits: Radhika Pandit Instagram

Also Read: Radhika Pandit Shares Adorable Video Of Her Little Ones And It Is Sure Make You Smile

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.