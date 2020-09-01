Yash Reveals The Meaning Of His Son's Name Yatharv, Feels Happy That Fans Liked His Name

Hours after KGF's Yash revealed the name of his son as "Yatharv" on September 1, he once again took to his social media handle and explained the meaning of his son's name. Yash also expressed that he felt "happy" to see that fans liked the name. He shared another portrait and addressed fans who asked him about Yatharv's meaning

KGF's Yash reveals Yatharv's meaning

Sharing the picture, Yash wrote, "For all of you asking for the meaning, it means 'Complete'. We have coined this name as a combination of our names YR and Ayra." The KGF star further expressed, "Happy to see that all of you liked the name Yatharv."

As seen in the picture shared by Yash, Radhika Pandit and he were caught in a candid moment as they performed a ritual together. Not to miss how their children Arya and Yatharv joined them. However, Yatharv was busy looking towards the other end.

Earlier this morning, Yash posted a video which gave a sneak peek into Yatharv's naming ceremony. With the above post, he made a "special mention" about his dear music director, Ravi Basrur, and revealed that the song was gifted to him and Radhika by Ravi.

Yash wrote, "Special mention to our dear music director who has yet again gifted us with a lovely song. Santhosh Venky who has sung so beautifully and Narthan who has penned the lyrics with so much love."

Fans went on to call Yash and Radhika Pandit a "rocking couple", whereas many congratulated them. A user wrote, "It's just awesome sir. Love your whole family. I am the biggest fan of your family." Many simply dropped hearts on the post. Check out Yash's family portrait here.

KGF actor Yash and Radhika Pandit welcomed their second child, a baby boy, in October 2019. Ever since then, the couple had not posted any pictures of their son on social media. It was on April 30, when the duo shared their son's first glimpse. Meanwhile, Yash and Radhika shared glimpses of how Arya and Yatharv celebrated Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi at home. Take a look at the pictures below.

