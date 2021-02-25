Khesari Lal Yadav Releases Poster Of His Upcoming Film 'Litti Choka'

Khesari Lal Yadav's new movie Litti Chokha will soon grace the cinema halls. Yesterday, the actor released the movie's poster in Mumbai. The lead actress Kajal Raghwani was absent from the occasion. Litti Chokha is set to release on April 9, 2021. Kajal Raghwani took to her official Instagram and shared the Litti Chokha poster. Here's a look at the movie's poster:

Khesari Lal Yadav's filmography

Khesari Lal Yadav is a Bhojpuri actor and singer. Saajan Chale Sauraal was his breakthrough movie back in 2012. He rose to further fame after his stint in Bigg Boss 13.

He has acted in several hit Bhojpuri films like Sangharsh, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Dabang Sarkar, among others. He first starred opposite Kajal Raghwani in 2015 in the film Inteqaam. Khesari is set to appear in five more films including Litti Chokha opposite Kajal Raghwani. Litti Chokha's story is about caste and the struggle of a common man and his wife, played by Khesari and Kajal.

Kajal Raghwani debuted in 2011 with the Bhojpuri movie Sugna. She comes from the Gujarati movie industry but is currently seen in Bhojpuri films. She has acted alongside big stars of Bhojpuri cinema, namely with Dinesh Lal Yadav in Aashik Awara; with Pawan Singh Hukumat; and with Ravi Kishan in Bairi Kangana 2.

There are rumors that the animosity between the leads of Litti Chokha is increasing. Kajal Raghwani's absence has sent a ripple of doubts amongst the film fraternity. In an interview with Frontline News, Kajal claimed that actor Pawan Singh's contribution to her success is more than Khesari's. She also said that she is being made a target of hate because Khesari is spreading lies about her. Commenting on this, Khesari said in an interview with Bindass Bhojpuriya that it is the audience that made the actors successful and maybe Kajal is forgetting that.

They have had a war of words going on for a long time now and both are accusing each other of defamation and spreading false ideas. What really transpired between the two is not revealed to the audience. This movie might just be the last film for the audience to see Khesari and Kajal together on screen.

