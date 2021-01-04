Khesari Lal Yadav's 'Vaccine Naya Saal Ke' Is A Song That One Should Not Miss; Watch Video

Khesari Lal Yadav's Vaccine Naya Saal Ke song is inspired by the ongoing health crisis. Additionally, as one can guess from the title itself, Khesari Lal Yadav's song is a derivative of the claims that are being made by health organizations and the populace of the world that the year 2021 is the year of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As is customary for the actor/singer, the music video that can be found below sees the artist and his female lead surrounded by a substantial amount of extras. However, this time around, the scale of the music video of Vaccine Naya Saal Ke song is considerably smaller than his most recent releases, namely Meethi Jalebi and Haali Se Laali Dekhail. The video of Khesari Lal Yadav's song can be found below.

Also Read: Khesari Lal Yadav Premieres His New Year Song 'Dhamaka Hoi Aara Mein', Fans Shower Love

Vaccine Naya Saal Ke Music Video:

Also Read: Khesari Lal Yadav's Latest Song 'Meethi Jalebi' Goes Viral, Crosses 2 Million Views

As one can see in the video above, Khesari Lal Yadav and Antra Singh can be seen wandering and musing over the exact day and date that the much-talked-about vaccine will become available to them. The COVID-19-themed song also sees the leads along with their background artists sharing their two cents on the subject. Seconds later, the group starts singing the main piece of the entire musical presentation, which is the Hare Krishna chant.

Vaccine Naya Saal Ke Music Video Review:

As one has come to expect from Khesari Lal Yadav, the music video doesn't appear to adhere to a specific color palette. The music video, as a result of the same, has an array of different colors. The contrast and the range of colors can be exemplified by the various sorts of outfits that the cast members of the video can be seen wearing. The lead cast members of the music video, Khesari Lal Yadav and Antra Singh, can be seen in a white shirt/denim combination and a pink tracksuit respectively.

Also Read: Khesari Lal Yadav Releases New Song 'Haali Se Laali Dekhail'; Fans Call Him 'Diamond Star'

About Khesari Lal Yadav:

Khesari Lal Yadav is a popular actor, singer, and model who is known for his work in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry. Khesari Lal Yadav entered the realm of films and TV in the year 2012. Yadav gained an unparalleled level of stardom after his breakthrough role in 2012’s Saajan Chale Sasural. In a span of nine years, Khesari Lal Yadav has worked in more than 40 films and has numerous music videos to his credit. Some of his songs, like Haali Se Laali Dikhai, are festival themed. Some of his most popular songs include a number that is simply titled “2”, “Red Lipstick”, “Daal De Kewadi Mein Killi” and “Lover Se Shadi”.

Also Read: New Bhojpuri Songs 2020: Kesari Lal And Kajal's 'Kamar Load Sahi Na' Is A Smashing Hit

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.