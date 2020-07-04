KJR Studios' Head Producer KJ Rajesh Gives ₹5 Lakhs To The Family Of Martyr Palani

The recent Indo-China conflict has left casualties on both sides. The Indian Army lost 20 soldiers during the conflict and hundreds of Indians have taken to social media to pay their last respects to the fallen troops. Tamil film producer KJ Rajesh, the owner of KJR Studios, recently decided to help the family of martyr Palani. The producer personally visited the martyr's house and presented his family with ₹5 lakhs.

KJR Studios' head film producer KJ Rajesh gives ₹5 lakhs to martyr Palani's family

#KJRStudios Hands Over A Cheque For Rs.5️⃣ Lacs To Brave Soldier Lt. Mr Palani's Family Who Died During The India-China Face Off In #Ladakh KJR Studios Also Takes Up The School & College Education Expenses Of The Hero's Daughter & Son !@kjr_studios ! #CineTimee ! pic.twitter.com/f08YnPThOp — Cine Time (@CineTimee) July 3, 2020

Martyr Palani was one of the 20 Indian soldiers killed during the standoff between Indian and Chinese troops at the Galwan valley on June 15, 2020. To show his appreciation for the Indian Army and the sacrifice of the Ladakh martyr, Tamil film producer KJ Rajesh personally visited the martyr's house and met his family.

He then presented the family with a check of ₹5 lakh as a gift for the services provided by Martyr Palani. Moreover, reports state that producer KJ Rajesh has promised to take up the school & college education tuition of the martyr's son and daughter. The ₹5 lakh check was handed to Palani's wife who lives in Ramnad.

KJR Studio is a renowned production house in the South Indian film Industry. Some films produced by the house including Sivakarthikeyan's Hero, Aramm and Thumba. The studio is also currently working on multiple projects like Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan, Doctor, Santhanam's Dikkiloona, and Vijay Sethupathi's Ka Pae Ranasingam.

Just a day ago, Prime Minister Modi visited the troops stationed at Ladakh. This surprise visit was meant to boost the morale of the troops who were at the forefront of the border conflict. The Prime Minister arrived at Leh yesterday, on June 03, 2020, and addressed all the troops stationed in the area.

Moreover, India has also banned several Chinese apps as a measure to strengthen digital security. India even banned TikTok, one of the largest social media platforms on the plant. Some other massively popular apps banned by the Government of India include Mobile Legends, Clash of Kings, UC Browser, Mi Video Call – Xiaomi, ES File Explorer, and Hago Play With New Friends.

