Kranti Redkar's 'Humari Choti Si Horror Story': Know What Haunts The Actor's House

Kranti Redkar shared a horror short film on her social media handle. It features her housemaid along with her. In this social media video post by the actor, she has also added some bloopers. Read to know more details about the whole story:

Kranti Redkar shares a horror short film

Marathi actor Kranti Redkar, who is known for films like Murder Mestri, No Entry Pudhe Dhoka Aahey, Truckbhar Swapna, The Letters, recently took to her official Instagram handle and posted a short story. In the video post, fans can see that the actor has directed and acted in a short horror film titled HAMARI CHOTI SI HORROR STORY. It has gone on to garner over 50 thousand likes in two days.

Kranti Redkar, who has also played roles in English language films, captioned this post implying that people are no longer afraid of ghosts and spirits in today’s day and age. She said, “So what are we really scared of in today’s times? Ghosts n spirits? Really? Or... Are they old news now? PS: Don’t forget we add humour to everything.” Here is the video post:

ALSO READ | Rashmi Desai, Dipika Chikhlia & Others Express Shock Over Kerala Elephant Incident



ALSO READ | JK Simmons Reveals He Wants To Play Father To Every 'Chris' In Hollywood

The video opens with Redkar going to her kitchen, where fans see that a girl is standing motionlessly. Redkar calls her name out and she hardly responds. It is only after Redkar raises her voice and calls her name out that she looks at the actor and responds. When asked why is she behaving this way, the girl, whose name is Kritika, says that she has been haunted. Redkar’s response to this seems very normal -- as if it is an everyday thing to see a haunted person.

ALSO READ | Brad Pitt Likes Being Funny At Award Functions & His Acceptance Speeches Are A Proof

This, according to fans, adds humour to the film. Kritika also shows Redkar that her feet have turned into the opposite direction, referring to a common trope of a haunted person in Indian myths. Even to this, Redkar responds in a normal manner and tells her friend about how intriguing it is and that they should send Kritika’s name to books that maintain world records.

ALSO READ | Mohena Kumari Tests Positive For COVID-19, Ex-BFF Rishi Dev Shows Concern



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.