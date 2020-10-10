After 'Krishna And His Leela' Siddhu & Shraddha Reunite For Debutant Vimal Krishna's Next

Actors Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Shraddha Srinath, after the success of their last film, Krishna and His Leela (2020), will reunite for debutant Vimal Krishna's next project. The forthcoming movie titled Narudi Brathuku Natana is a romantic-comedy written by Vimal Krishna and Siddhu Jonnalagadda. Narudi Brathuku Natana is currently in the pre-production stage, and shoot will begin in November. Narudi Brathuku Natana's first poster was released on Friday, October 9, 2020, by the producers online.

Krishna And His Leela actors Shraddha Srinath and Siddhu Jonnalagadda reunite

Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Shraddha Srinath were last seen together onscreen essaying the role of Krishna and Sathya in Ravikanth Perepu's Krishna And His Leela. The movie released a few months back on streaming platform Netflix and received positive reviews from critics and audiences. Krishna And His Leela also feature actors like Seerat Kapoor, Shalini Vadnikatti, Sampath Raj, among others in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, the star cast of Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Shraddha Srinath's new film, Narudi Brathuku Natana, is yet to be disclosed by the makers. Interestingly, Narudi Brathuku Natana marks the directorial debut of actor Vimal Krishna who has worked in movies like Ladies & Gentlemen (2015), Jessie (2019), among others. The Vimal Krishna-directorial is bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under his production banner.

What's next for Shraddha Srinath and Siddhu Jonnalagadda on the work front?

Shraddha Srinath will be next seen in Vishal starrer Chakra. The movie, starring Vishal, Shraddha Srinath, and Regina Cassandra in the lead, is touted to be a thriller. The film will simultaneously release in all South Indian languages. The trailer of the Shraddha Srinath and Vishal starrer was released a few months ago, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Chakra is slated to premiere on a leading streaming platform in Diwali. Besides the upcoming flick, Shraddha Srinath has Dhilip Kumar's Maara with R Madhavan. The film is expected to premiere on Amazon Prime Video soon. Meanwhile, Siddhu Jonnalagadda's awaiting the release of his long-stalled movie This Is Mahalakshmi with Tamannaah Bhatia.

