Kumar Sanu Will Sing His First Malayalam Song For Sreenath Bhasi-starrer 'Al Karama'

Kumar Sanu will be singing his first Malayalam song for the forthcoming film, Al Karama, which stars Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, and Sudhi Koppa in the lead. The motion poster of the Mollywood film was recently released by Manju Warrier, Asif Ali, Unni Mukundan and Aju Varghese on their respective social media handles. The movie also marks the directorial debut of Refiy Muhammed.

Al Karama to be shot in foreign locations?

According to Onmanorama's report, Al Karama will be entirely shot in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with Dubai, Ras-Al-Khaimah, and Ajman as the primary locations. Interestingly, it will be the first Malayalam movie to be shot in foreign locations after the lockdown. The film also marks Sreenath Bhasi and Sudhi Koppa's fourth collaboration after the success of Kappela (2020), Honey Bee 2: Celebrations (2017), others.

Al Karama, written and directed by debutant Refiy Muhammed, currently is in pre-production. Ravi Chandran of Pattabhiraman (2019) will be handling the cinematography, and Drishyam (2013) fame Ayoob Khan will edit the film. Meanwhile, debutant Nazar Malik will be composing the music.

Kumar Sanu in Mollywood

Kumar Sanu, in his singing career spanning more than two decades, has rendered songs in various languages. From Tamil to Bengali, Sanu has managed to impress everyone with his versatility and finesse. Kumar Sanu will soon be rendering his voice to a melodious song reportedly composed by debutant Nazar Malik for Al Karama. The song will mark Sanu's debut in Malayalam film industry.

Kumar Sanu's music career

Kumar Sanu made his singing debut with a Bangladeshi film titled Tin Kanya in the late 80s. Sanu made his Bollywood singing debut with Jashna Hai Mohabbat Ka song from Naseeruddin Shah and Sanjana Kapoor starrer Hero Hiralal (1989). In his career as a singer, Kumar Sanu has rendered voice for actors like Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan, among others.

Interestingly, Kumar Sanu has collaborated with musical director duo Nadeem and Shravan the most in his two-decade-long career. He has worked with Nadeem Shravan in films like Aashiqui (1990), Sadak (1991), Gaddar (1995). Sanu has also worked with new music composers like Sajid-Wajid, Himesh Reshammiya, Amit Trivedi, among others. Besides singing, Kumar Sanu has also composed music for a few films in his illustrious musical career.

