Lakshmi Manchu Sets Major #holidaygoals As She Vacays In Maldives With Mohan Babu & Fam

Lakshmi Manchu is enjoying the turquoise sea with her family. The 43-year-old South Indian actor is currently vacationing with her family in Maldives. Lakshmi Manchu’s Maldives vacation pictures are receiving immense love from fans online as Mohan Babu’s daughter shared them on Instagram. Find out more details about this story below.

Lakshmi Manchu’s Maldives vacation pics are major #holidaygoals

The COVID1-9 restrictions have been eased by the government over the last few months. Hence many celebs are jetting off to their favourite holiday destination for a much-needed break. Amidst this holiday spree, Maldives seems to be the favourite destination for many of these celebs. Many Bollywood and other film industry celebs have vacationed at Maldives and enjoyed its turquoise sea and white sand.

Now, the latest celeb family to enjoy their time on the little island and its exotic resorts is Lakshmi Manchu. Lakshmi Manchu's Maldives vacation has become a hot topic of discussion. The South Indian actor was not vacationing alone, but was accompanied by her father, legendary actor Mohan Babu, Manchu’s mother Nirmala Devi, Lakshmi’s husband and daughter Andy Srinivasan and daughter Vidya Nirvana Manchu Anand.

Lakshmi Manchu shared many pictures of this Maldives vacation on Instagram. Lakshmi Manchu first shared a video with her fans where she documented few key moments from the trip. Right from flying out their PPE gear to reaching the hotel, and a few in-flight selfies. While describing the video, Lakshmi Manchu wrote, “Much awaited break! Finally, on my way to the one of the best locations right now. Thank you @all_around_globe, @jpisflying for planning our beautiful trip to #Maldives and for the warm welcome @luxsouthari. Cannot wait to explore the magic of Maldives and enjoy the rhythm of the ocean with the fam!”.

In another picture from Lakshmi Manchu’s Maldives vacation, the 43-year-old actor is posing in leisure wear and enjoying her time in Maldives. Along with the pictures, Lakshmi Manchu also wrote, “At the tropical paradise!! Super excited to be here and enjoy the blue skies, white beach and the turquoise sea.. This place is literally heaven on earth”.

In her third Instagram post, Lakshmi Manchu’s Maldives vacation featured her father and legendary South superstar Mohan Babu. Mohan Babu posed and enjoyed some quality time with his wife Nirmala Devi, his granddaughter Vidya, and son-in-law Andy. Lakshmi Manchu captioned these pictures and wrote, “Beaching until further notice! Enjoying the beautiful sunset with nana and amma! It's so good to be finally out of the house and relish some quality time with the fam”. Take a look.

Lakshmi Manchu's Maldives vacation: Fan reactions

