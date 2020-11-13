Regional Spotlight On Mohan Babu: Read Interesting Facts About The 'Pedarayudu' Actor

Mohan Babu is a legendary actor from the South Indian Film Industry who has been seen in more than 500 films. He has won many awards for his work and has been seen in many versatile roles in his career. He has also played the negative lead in many movies and has dazzled the audiences with each of his performances. Some of his famous movies are Alluri Seetharama Raju (1974), Swargam Narakam (1975), Gorantha Deepam (1978), Sivaranjani (1978), Padaharella Vayasu (1978), Driver Ramudu (1979) and many such more. Read ahead to know more interesting details about the actor:

Also Read | Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna to begin shooting for 'Pushpa' from November 10

Wishing our #PEDARAYUDU Manchu Bhakthavatsalam Naidu garu a very happy and healthy Birthday guruji 🙏❤ @HeroManoj1 pic.twitter.com/CWQGMrR1DG — Mahesh Raju (@pmaheshraju4) March 19, 2016

Mohan Babu's family

Mohan Babu was born in Modhugulapalem on March 19, 1952. His parents were Manchu Narayanaswamy Naidu and Manchu Lakshmamma, and he had three younger brothers and a sister. He was always very interested in acting and stage performances but became a PE teacher due to his father's passions. He worked as a physical education instructor at the YMCA college before pursuing acting.

Mohan Babu's first wife

Mohan Babu first married Manchu Vidya Devi. Manchu Vidya Devi was born in Madras, Tamil Nadu. The couple had two kids and named them Manchu Vishnu and Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna. Both the kids are notable actors in the film industry. After the death of his first wife, he married his wife's younger sister, Manchu Nirmala Devi and the couple had a son. They named him Manchu Manoj Kumar and even he is an actor.

Also Read | Allu Arjun poses with wife Sneha Reddy on the occasion of Telugu Karwa Chauth

Mohan Babu's movies

The actor's first notable movie was Alluri Seetarama Raju. It came out in 1974 and was directed by V. Ramachandra Rao, with a screenplay by Maharadhi Tripuraneni. It starred Krishna as Alluri Sitarama Raju, Jaggayya as Rutherford Scott Coward, Vijaya Nirmala as Seeta, Chandra Mohan and Sridhar. The film became quite successful and Mohan started getting many offers.

His most recent film was Soorarai Pottru (2020). It was directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga, under their respective banners 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment. The film featured Aparna Balamurali as Sundari (Bommi), Urvashi as Pechi, Maara's mother, Mohan Babu as M. Bhaktavatsalam Naidu, Karunas as Alapparai, Vivek Prasanna as Sebastian (Seby) and Krishnakumar as Chaitanya Rao (Che).

Also Read | Allu Arjun's cameo appearances in these movies will surprise fans

Padma Shri Mohan Babu

Mohan Babu might be famous as an actor but, as mentioned earlier, he is also a noted educationalist and is the founder of Sree Vidyanikethan Educational Trust. Before he plunged into acting, Mohan Babu was a former Physical Education Instructor. For his contribution to the field of Education and Art, he was awarded the Padma Shri in 2007.

Also Read | Allu Arjun is the only Telugu actor with every film dubbed in Malayalam, did you know?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.