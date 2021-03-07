Lalit Prabhakar's Movies Where He Shined On-screen; Here's A List For Weekend Binge

Ardent viewers of Marathi cinema are no strangers to Lalit Prabhakar. Primarily a theatre artist, the Hampi actor made his debut in the industry with TV shows. He debuted in Jeevlaga on Star Pravah and rose to fame as Aditya Desai in Zee Marathi's Julun Yeti Reshimgathi. Since then he has ventured into films.

Lalit Prabhakar's movies - then and now

Being a theatre artist, Lalit has adapted to a variety of roles on screen. After a stint in TV shows, Lalit took a turn towards the big screen. Here's a look at Lalit Prabhakar's movies that showcased his versatility.

The eccentric engineer in Chi Va Chi Sau Ka

Chi Va Chi Sau Ka is Lalit's debut film in Marathi. 'Chi Va Chi Sau Ka' is a Marathi term denoting a soon-to-be-married couple. Lalit plays the role of Satyaprakash, an engineer who is very vocal about saving the environment and making solar energy-based products. He meets his match in Savitri, played by Mrunmayee Godbole, who is a veterinarian and vegan.

The movie breaks the fourth wall and also gives a funny commentary on the traditional method of match-making. It was widely acclaimed by critics and fans. The Gujarati film Sharato Lagu is an adaptation of Chi Va Chi Sau Ka.

The one with wanderlust in Hampi

In Hampi, Lalit played the role of Kabir, a traveller who meets Isha played by Sonalee Kulkarni. His character is jovial, happy-go-lucky yet mysterious. An easy-going personality that can make anyone fall in love, Lalit Prabhakar played the role of Kabir suitably in the film. Just like the title, the whole movie takes place in Hampi, Karnataka.

A ray of hope in Smile Please

Smile Please is directed by Vikram Phadnis and stars Mukta Barve in the lead. She plays the role of Nandini, a well-known photographer diagnosed with early onset of Dementia. Lalit's character, Viraj is like a mirror to Nandini, to find a ray of hope amidst her crucial situation. He tries to be friends with Nandini and breaks her out of her shell. The film gives a strong and positive message about dementia without coming across as forceful or sloppy.

As an important character from history in Anandi Gopal

Lalit played the role of Gopalrao Joshi, the husband of India's first female doctor, Dr. Anandibai Joshi. It presented the trials and tribulations of the couple to achieve such a tremendous feat. The movie was critically acclaimed and was a huge hit. Lalit won the Best Actor Award at the 18th Pune Film Festival.

In addition to the films, Lalit was also seen on Voot's web series The Raikar Case. He has also appeared in the digital film DOTS opposite Aishwarya Kumar. He is slated to appear in Colorphool opposite Sai Tamhankar, and in Zombievali, the first Marathi zombie horror-comedy film.

