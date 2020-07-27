'Maza Hoshil Na' Written Update July 25, 2020: Aditya & His Uncles Enjoy A Panipuri Party

Maza Hoshil Na features several prominent actors like Gautami Deshpande, Virajas Kulkarni, Sunil Tawde, Nikhil Ratnaparkhi, Achyut Potdar, Visyadhar Joshi, Vinay Yedekar in key roles. While Gautami Deshpande plays the role of Sai, Virajas Kulkarni plays the role of Aditya in the show.

The show premiered on March 02, 2020, and fresh episodes amid the Coronavirus lockdown started to air from July 13, 2020. In the latest episode of the show, Aditya along with his uncles get together and enjoy a panipuri party. Read on to know Maza Hoshil Na written update for July 25, 2020:

Maza Hoshil Na written update for July 25, 2020

The episode starts with all the uncles preparing for the panipuri party. One of the uncles does not agree about the party and says he will not be a part of the panipuri preparations. Everyone starts to talk about convincing the uncle, however, they come to the conclusion they will finish the party quickly.

Pintya forgets to get puri and the uncles start yelling at him and ask him to get panipuris. He calls Aditya and tells that he forgot to get puri after which Aditya decides to get some puris.

ALSO READ | Santosh Juvekar Reveals His Latest Marathi Film Will Have A Digital Release

Meanwhile, Aditya and Sai talk about panipuri. While Sai tells him that she has panipuri at five-star restaurants, Aditya replies saying that there is a special kind of fun in having panipuris by hand. Sai shares a funny incident of having a burger with Aditya. She tells him how she hurt her jaw while gulping a burger.

Aditya asks her to have panipuri and while returning home, Aditya goes to a vendor for puris. The vendor asks him to buy a plate and refuses to sell a packet of puri. Sai challenges Aditya that she would get him the puris.

ALSO READ | 'Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta' Set To Air Soon? Read Details

Sai lies to the vendor that she is craving for panipuri and gets the puri. Aditya asks Sai what she did and she shares the entire incident with him. Sai's friend Naina arrives, following which she and Aditya hide as she had asked Sai to do some work. Aditya asks her to handle the situation. The scene then shifts to Aditya's house where the uncles have a discussion about puri and Pintya says Aditya will bring them.

ALSO READ | Abhijeet Khandkekar & Mrunal Celebrate 'Majhiya Priyala Preet Kalena' 10th Anniversary

Aditya arrives and realises that he forgot the panipuri and immediately calls Sai. However, she lies that he would have to get puris himself. Aditya comes out of the house and sees Sai with puri in her hands. He takes them and goes home. Aditya along with his uncles start having panipuri and share fun moments. Pintya while having panipuri hurts his jaw and Aditya unknowingly shares the time when Sai hurt her jaw and takes a male friend's name.

ALSO READ | Ketaki Mategaonkar's Photos That Prove The 'Timepass' Actor Can Ace Ethnic & Western Looks

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.