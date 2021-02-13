'Live Telecast' Review: Kajal Aggarwal's Debut Series Falls Short Of Expectation

Seven episodes long and with a running time of 3.5 hours, Kajal Aggarwal’s debut series Live Telecast is a horror story with the right emotional quotient that is sure to give you the eerie pinch. However, as Twitter and other social media platforms are flooded with the movie’s reactions, one must realise that it isn’t everything that the audience expected it to be. Here is Live Telecast web series review for you to ultimately decide whether to watch it or not.

Introduction

The whole web series is calculated chaos in which we often find the characters look puzzled and scared for their lives. The premise of this Venkat Prabhu show revolves around a TV crew with no moral grounds looking to unearth some gold content for their show. The fictional and complex line of the story revolves around the actions and complications of the crew behind a popular television show called Dark Tales. As the series continues, we begin to disconnect with them by each going episode and realise that sympathising for this bunch over such a show was a mistake.

What's the plot?

The story of Live Telecast is led by Jenifer Matthew (Kajal Aggarwal), director of a ‘reality show’ called Dark Tales. She and her TRP hungry crew take their fall from glory badly and come up with sleazy plans to boost up their show. Dark Tales invites people to share their experiences with paranormal activities which then leads to a clumsy re-enactment of the survivor’s story. Aravind (Daniel Annie Pope), the show’s host is a conversation specialist who can often be seen contradicting the horrifying genre of the show. In a sleazy attempt to put the show back on its feet, the crew members find themselves locked inside a haunted house. The crew’s interactions and the chaos it comes with makes the rest of the story.

What works?

The show’s basic story that talks about the TV crew that is ruthless and ready to do anything for TRP is as real as it gets. The writing around these characters who have almost no respect for moral high grounds feels relatable in a weird way. The cinematography seems to capture the monotonous theme of the show right and the chaos is somewhat enjoyable. The show is enjoyable for anyone who wants to watch an extended version of the loud horror movies that have come from the Tamil industry in the past.

What doesn't?

The show, which is based on Venkat Prabhu’s debut script, falls flat when it comes to most factors that matter. The series’ obnoxious behaviour when it comes to understanding the genre gives out ideas on the lack of respect the writer has given to the audience. The story feels outdated and the acting does little to help this shortcoming. Filled with jokes that constantly fell short and jump cuts between character stories that resound poor editing, the show has more negatives than plus.

Final thoughts

The show would have worked if it had come out a decade ago. The evolution of the movie audiences who expect better stories, causes this show to fall flat on its target. Live Telecast IMDB review calls it slow-paced and that pretty much defines the show.

Rating (out of 5)

Kajal Aggarwal's Live Telecast is a good watch for anyone who enjoys a loud horror story like Kanchana or Massu Engira Masilamani. We will rate it 2 out of 5.

