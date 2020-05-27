Titeeksha Tawde, Gauri Nalawde And Other Maharashtrian Divas Nail Their Lockdown Looks

Ever since the COVID-19 has been imposed by the Government, everyone has been practising social distancing and relying more on social media to be entertained. In the wake of the same, many Marathi celebrities, who are these days quarantining with their family or even alone, have become all the more active on social media.

The celebs are now sharing their hidden talents in the form of either cooking, paintings, singing, and many more. But one thing that is common amongst many celebs is their new 'lockdown' looks. Check out the lockdown looks of your favourite Maharashtrian divas here:

Titeeksha Tawde

In the above picture, Titeekshaa Tawde is looking like an adorable girl next door. She is seen in her simple look with a knotty headband and an innocent million-dollar smile. The actor has only worn a lip balm for makeup and surely looks naturally stunning.

Gauri Nalawde

Gauri Nalawde wore a messy hair look and is seen lying on her bed -posing sensuously for the camera. The actor captioned the picture by saying that this time will also pass soon. The actor also urged her fans to stay at home as the COVID-19 cases are increasing rapidly in Maharashtra.

Apurva Nemlekar

In the above picture, Apurva Nemlekar is seen dressed up in a white traditional wear. The actor recently shared her picture with a no-makeup look and looked stunning in it. The natural sunlight brightens up her gorgeous face. To finish off her look, the actor chose to wear dangling earrings.

Nehha Pendse Bayas

Neha Pendse is looking pretty in her lockdown picture. She is seen wearing a grey top and posing perfectly on the bed. The actor captioned her picture as, "Using all sorts of filter, and giving myself strength ...telling myself to hang in there .. this too shall pass .. ok back to home chores". (sic)

Amruta Khanvilkar

Marathi cinema’s popular actor Amruta Khanvilkar is one of the most fashionable actors. The actor carries a certain charm and it can be seen in her recently posted picture on Instagram. In the photo, the actress is wearing a black crop top and a black pin-up leather skirt. Amruta is seen lying on the couch in a sensuous position hinting laziness with a hint of sultry vibe.

