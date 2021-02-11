Sanjay Gagnani Returns In A Revamped Avatar To Join 'Kundali Bhagya' Cast Post Hiatus

Popular TV show Kundali Bhagya has always been a fan-favourite. Apart from the show's lead, the negative characters on the show are also equally loved by the audience. Actor Sanjay Gagnani, who plays the role of Prithvi Malhotra on the show, has won the audience's hearts and the viewers demand more of his on-screen presence. The actor left the show 6 months ago after he was tested positive for Covid-19. He will now be making an appearance on the show once again, as the villainous Prithvi.

Sanjay to make comeback on Kundali Bhagya episodes

As reported by Pinkvilla, Sanjay Gagnani is all set to make a comeback on Kundali Bhagya episodes with a totally revamped avatar. Sharing his thoughts about the show, he said that Prithvi Malhotra will be returning to the show in a totally revamped avatar and will be seen to be more sleek and stylish, with even deadlier evil motives. He added that the three things he would continue to cater to the audience of Kundali Bhagya is "entertainment, entertainment, and entertainment!"

During the break that Sanjay had taken from work, he spent quality time with his family. It is now expected that Sanjay's revamped avatar will bring a lot of upcoming twists to the show. About joining the Kundali Bhagya cast again, Sanjay Gagnani said that viewers can expect fireworks when Prithvi returns because they all know that when the latter returns, they get to see a lot of entertainment, twists, turns, masala, fun, negativity, and unpredictability!

Meanwhile, on the show, Kundali Bhagya, Preeta, Srishti, and Sameer try to expose Akshay but the plan backfires on them. This leads to Akshay breaking off his wedding with Kritika and breaking her heart. While the Luthras get highly disappointed by Preeta, Sarla takes her back home with her. Karan and Preeta separate again and their relationship gets bitter. The show Kundali Bhagya stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya in the lead roles of Karan and Preeta.

