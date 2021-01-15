'Maara' Cast: Here Are All The Details About The Cast Of The Romantic Tamil Drama

Maara is an Indian Tamil-language romantic drama film that released on Amazon Prime Video on January 8, 2021. The film is directed by Dhilip Kumar. The movie is an adaptation of the Malayalam film Charlie from 2015. Maara cast includes Madhavan, Shraddha Srinath, Sshivada, and Abhirami among others.

The story is about Paaru who sees a fairy tale that she heard from a stranger when she was a child. The stranger painted across the walls of a coastal town. She goes in search of the man who pained the walls. IMDb rates Maara as 7.8 out of 10. Read ahead to know more about the cast of Maara movie.

Maara cast –

Madhavan as Maara

Madhavan played the role of the man who painted the wall. Madhavan predominantly appears in Tamil and Hindi language films. He is the receiver of various awards. He gained recognition in Tamil cinema with the film Alaipayuthey. He has done several Tamil films such as Kannathil Muthamittal, Run, Anbe Sivam, Aayutha Ezhuthu and more. He further pursued his career in Bollywood cinema with films such as Rang De Basanti, Guru and 3 Idiots. In addition to acting, he has also hosted various television programs. He is known for his philanthropic activities.

Shraddha Srinath as Paaru

Shraddha played the role of Paaru in the film who goes in search of the painter. Shraddha Srinath predominantly appears in Kannada films. Her first Malayalam film is Kohinoor. She gained positive acclaim for her role in the film U Turn in 2016. She is known for her performances in films such as Jersey, Urvi, Vikram Vedha, Nerkonda Paarvai and Operation Alamelamma.

Sshivada as Kani

Sshivada predominantly appears in Malayalam and Tamil films. Shivada started her acting career through a small role in the film Kerala Cafe. She was later seen in films such as Living Together, Nedunchaalai and more.

Abhirami as Selvi

Abhirami has acted in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films. She made her debut in 1995 with the film Kathapurushan. She was seen in films such as Apothecary, Ithu Thaanda Police and more.

