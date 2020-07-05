Where Is 'Roja' Actor Madhoo And What Is She Up To Now? Read Details

Film actor Madhoo is one of the most well-known actors from the 90s. Madhoo may be away from the limelight but she was one of her generation's most talented actors and managed to win the hearts of millions with her acting calibre and personality. The actor is best known for her film Roja, 1992, where she starred alongside Arvind Swamy and Pankaj Kapur.

The film Roja was helmed by Mani Ratnam and it revolved around a woman from a village in Tamil Nadu who marries a sophisticated city dweller and moves with him to Kashmir, where everything is rosy until he gets kidnapped by militants. The film was loved by fans and movie buffs and was also reportedly an instant hit. She also made her Bollywood debut in the year 1991 with the film Phool Aur Kaante and also went on to star in Hindi and regional films including Chehraa, Roja, and Gentleman.

The actor took a break from acting in films to look after her kids and resumed work in Bollywood with the film Love U...Mr Kalakaar, released in 2011. During an interview with a news portal, the actor revealed that she planned to work constantly. But it was unable for a few years more as she still had to get things back on track.

In 2017, Madhoo starred in a TV show titled Aarambh and Goldie that boosted her confidence. She also said that since then she has not stopped working and went on to star in several South films. During the interview, the actor revealed that ever since she started working in TV shows, no one approached her for film and said that she was not quite happy in working for TV shows as she had to work every day of the month.

Madhoo then made her comeback with the horror-comedy Khalli Balli where she once again received praise for her acting. During an interview with a news portal, she rubbished all rumours about her not wanting to work in films. She said that many people believe that she is not working because she has settled abroad or down south. She said that it is not true and has always been living in Mumbai and also loves working in Hindi films.

As per reports, the actor was said to be seen in A.L. Vijay’s Thalaivi that stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. She is reported to essay the role of VN Janaki aka MGR's wife. However, no official statements about the same have been given. The actor is currently spending time with her loved ones at home due to the lockdown.

