Mahesh Babu And SS Rajamouli To Collaborate For A Jungle-based Adventure Film: Report

Last year, in an interview, filmmaker SS Rajamouli had confirmed that his next directorial after RRR will feature Mahesh Babu in the lead. Since then, there have been various guesses about the film and its release as there was no official confirmation from the makers about the project. According to a report, the film is going to be based on a genre that hasn't been explored by the actor or the director before. Read ahead to know more about Mahesh Babu's new movie.

Also read: Mahesh Babu's 'superstar Swag' Avatar In 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata's' Unseen Still Unveiled

About SS Rajamouli's new movie with Mahesh Babu

According to Pinkvilla, a source close to the development said that after directing back-to-back period drama’s, SS Rajamouli and his father, renowned writer KV Vijayendra Prasad are set to explore an altogether new world with Mahesh Babu. It will be a jungle-based adventure, essentially an African forest-based action adventure with visuals that have not been seen in Indian cinema before. The story will be set in a world of forests and packed with a lot of action, thrills and drama. The source also mentioned that Mahesh Babu has loved the idea and is excited to begin work on the high on VFX film.

Also read: Do You Know Mahesh Babu Is The Second Highest Paid Actor After Rajinikanth?

KV Vijayendra Prasad is currently working towards developing the script. The source also added that Rajamouli and his father had worked on this idea through the lockdown and the director will get into the space of helming the action-adventure after wrapping up the work on RRR. Shooting timelines haven’t been set or disclosed yet and the earliest it could go on the floors is towards the end of 2022.

Also read: Mahesh Babu Unveils Allari Naresh's 'Naandhi' Trailer: Watch

It will be a subject that hasn’t been explored in Indian cinema much which is the reason why the trio is planning to bring it to the spectacle for the pan-Indian audience in multiple languages. The subject has tremendous potential at the box-office and the first step is to lock the script and later move on to virtually creating the world of jungles, said the source.

KV Vijayendra Prasad confirmed the news to the portal by saying that it is too early to talk about the film at the moment but he is trying to explore the African Forest Adventure space for the film. He mentioned that it is not finalized yet, but he is trying to crack it. He said the timelines of the shoot are not fixed but the film is happening next.

Also read: Mahesh Babu's Daughter Shares An Adorable Post On Her Parents' 16th Wedding Anniversary

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.