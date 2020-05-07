When Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Imitated Samantha Akkineni In An Adorable Video

Sitara, who is the daughter of south superstar Mahesh Babu, once imitated Samantha Akkineni in an adorable video. Sitara is just seven years of age currently and already has a huge following on social media. In a video shared by her mother, Namrata Shirodkar, fans were delighted to watch Sitara mimic a dialogue from one of the scenes done by Samantha Akkineni.

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara imitated Samantha Akkineni in an adorable video

The video was taken back in 2016 when Sitara was quite young. In the video, one can see Sitara mimicking the dialogue of Samantha Akkineni. Her mother Namrata dubsmashed the dialogue from Mahesh Babu and Samantha Akkineni’s film Brahmotsavam. Namrata posted the Dubsmash video on her Twitter handle and mentioned Samantha Akkineni saying that this video is for her. Fans even went so far as to share side by side comparison videos of the actor and Sitara. Fans found the video to be quite adorable and praised the young budding talent for her adorable work.

This one is for u @Samanthaprabhu2 enjoy 😊 - namrata shirodkar pic.twitter.com/51cQx2tgqo — Namrata shirodkar (@urstrulynamrata) October 27, 2016

sooo cute😘😘😘 — Susmitha Jamedar (@SJamedar) October 27, 2016

cuteness overloaded😘 — Ramapavan Kancharla (@RamapavanK) October 27, 2016

Brahmotsavam :) — Dr M. Swamy (@DrSwamyjee) October 27, 2016

Ayyo how cute😍😍😍❤ — Shohrath Jahan (@shohrath4u) October 27, 2016

sooooooo cute. thts right She's the cutest thing ever.................................... — RAMESH (@ramesharumalla) October 28, 2016

Sitara is already a talented kid and her parents have been encouraging her to pursue her talents. Her most recent work was when she lent her voice to Frozen 2. The Telugu version of the hit Disney series was voiced by Sitara where she played the role of baby Elsa. In an interview, Namrata mentioned that Sitara has a mind of her own and she and Mahesh Babu constantly encourage her to be happy. Namrata also mentioned Siatara’s YouTube channel and said that her daughter works hard on the channel and sometimes even surprises them with her creative ideas.

