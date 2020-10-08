Mahesh Babu Pens A Note On Indian Air Force Day; Says 'We Owe Peace & Freedom To Soldiers'

This year India is celebrating its 88th anniversary of the Indian Air Force. The IAF is a branch of the Indian Armed forces which was established back in 1932 during the British rule itself on October 8th, 1932. As the nation witnesses pride and a sense of glory on this day, several celebrities have extended their greetings to the brave Indian Air Force soldiers on social media. Actor Mahesh Babu is among the many celebs who took to his social media handle to salute the brave IAF Personnel.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Mahesh Babu penned a sweet and inspiring note to the brave IAF Personnel saluting them on this day. He wrote, “Saluting our brave IAF Personnel on the occasion of Indian Air Force Day”. He added, “We owe our peace and freedom to all the soldiers safeguarding our national security”. Take a look at his tweet below.

Saluting our brave IAF Personnel on the occasion of Indian Air Force Day. We owe our peace and freedom to all the soldiers safeguarding our national security. 🙏🙏 #IndianAirForceDay — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 8, 2020

Seeing this tweet by the actor, fans also went on to comment on all things nice to the IAF Personnel on this day. The post shared by the actor went on to garner heaps of praise and several likes. Some of the users commented with the hashtag “#IndianAirforceDay”. While some shared pictures and penned some sweet notes for them. Check out a few tweets from fans below.

♥️♥️♥️ — Tharun Raju Dhfm (@Tharundhfmb) October 8, 2020

Significance of Indian Air Force Day

The Indian Air Force is the air force of the Indian Armed Forces. So, while the armed forces are securing ground, the Indian Air Force is protecting its airspace. In addition, during the conflict, it conducts an air war. The organisation played a crucial role in various operations, such as Operation Meghdoot, Operation Vijay and Operation Cactus, to name a few.

#AFDay2020

A momentous journey of Eighty Eight Years. Indian Air Force is ever ready to INNOVATE , INTEGRATE & INTIMIDATE.



Promo video of IAF on the occasion of 88th Anniversary.



Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/8hFIzCqpdb — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 5, 2020

On the work front

The actor was last seen in the much-acclaimed film, Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film released on January 10, 2020, and was directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayshanti and Prakash Raj in crucial roles. The film revolves around an army general who is relocated to Kurnool on a mission to keep the country safe from external threats. Mahesh Babu will next be seen in the film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film is being helmed by Parasuram and also stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead role.

