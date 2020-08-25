'Maheshum Marutiyum' First Look Shared By Prithviraj, Movie To Star Actor Asif Ali

On August 25, 2020, actor and director Prithviraj Sukumaran took to social media to share the first look poster for Asif Ali’s upcoming movie Maheshum Marutiyum. Prithviraj Sukumaran shared the Maheshum Marutiyum first look poster on his Facebook page and also wished success to the team behind the movie. Check out Prithviraj Sukumaran's post for Asif Ali’s upcoming movie below.

Prithviraj shares first look poster for Asif Ali’s upcoming movie Maheshum Marutiyum

Taking to his official Facebook page, filmmaker and actor Prithviraj Sukumaran shared the Maheshum Marutiyum first look poster with his fans. This upcoming movie will star actor Asif Ali in the lead role. Asif Ali also announced that he would be starring in Maheshum Marutiyum on his own social media page. The upcoming movie will be directed by Sethu, who is well known for being a part of the Sachy-Sethu duo in the South Indian Film Industry.

Maheshum Marutiyum will be produced by actor Maniyanpilla Raju under the banner of his production house, Maniyanpilla Raju Productions. Production house VSL Film House will also help in the production of the upcoming movie. Maheshum Marutiyum will be a romantic comedy movie that follows the love life of a man who is obsessed with his Maruti 800 vintage car.

According to the plot synopsis of the movie, the man (played by Asif Ali) is extremely attached to his Maruti 800 car, which complicates things when a woman enters his life.

The makers of Maheshum Marutiyum have not yet announced the female lead for the movie. A release date for the movie has not been provided either, but it is likely that Maheshum Marutiyum will release sometime in 2021. Other supporting cast members have not yet been announced by the filmmakers.

Actor Asif Ali is also set to feature in Kuttavum Shikshayum, Ellaam Sheriyaakum, Kunjeldho, and Thattum Vellaattam. Out of these four films, only Kunjeldho has already finished filming. The movie is currently in post-production, though a release date has not yet been shared. The movie is helmed by debutant director Mathukkutty and also stars Vineeth Sreenivasan and Gopika Udayan in prominent roles.

