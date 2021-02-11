'Majha Hoshil Na's' Aditya Aka Virajas Kulkarni Takes An 'Ukhana' For Sai Aka Gautami

The Zee Marathi show, Majha Hoshi Na is currently at an important part of the story. Sai and Aditya, played by Gautami Deshpande and Virajas Kulkarni, are about the get married to each other. Fans have been waiting for this moment for a very long time. The two had recently been on a tour to Nashik and Virajas took a Marathi Ukhana which grooms and brides take after their wedding. Take a look at what the Majha Hoshil Na actor said to his co-star on stage.

Virajas Kulkarni aka Aditya takes an Ukhana for Sai

Ukhana is a proverbial saying which has rhyming words and should include the name of one's better half. Virajas Kulkarni, who plays Aditya Kashyap in Majha Hoshil Na was asked to take an Ukhana on their Nashik Tour. He mentioned that in his phrase, he will be mentioning something from Ramayan which he read in books long time back. He said, ''Nashkat kapla hota shurpanakhecha naak, me tuzajh honar aahe Sai, tu maar fakta haak." He meant that Ravan's sister Shurpanakha's nose was cut my Laxman in Nashik. He added that he will only marry Sai, she only has to take his name. Gautami Deshpande blushed and the audience had a good laugh over it. Take a look at the Majha Hoshil Na cast have a fun time in Nashik.

Several fans of the Majha Hoshil Na cast took to his comment section to talk about the Ukhana in Marathi. A fan wrote that Virajas is great at phrasing Ukhana and Sai has to compete with him. He also mentioned that in the end, Virajas is bound to win the game. Other fans also mentioned that the actor is quite good at it and Sai will definitely get married to him. Some even flooded his comment section with heart and fire emojis. Take a look at what the fans had to say about Virajas' Ukhana.

Image source: Virajas Kulkarni's Instagram

More about Majha Hoshil Na

Majha Hoshil Na revolves around Sai and Aditya and their tough-love life. Sai's parents and Aditya's maternal uncles disagree on getting them married. Majha Hoshil Na cast features Achyut Potdar, Vidyadhar Joshi, Seema Deshmukh, Vinay Yedekar, Sunil Tawde, Dipti Joshi, Rajveersingh Raje, Nikhil Ratnaparkhi, Sulekha Talwalkar, and Atul Kale. In the latest Majha Hoshil Na episodes, the Kashyap family is seen trying their best to get the couple married.

