Mammootty Starrer 'The Priest' Postponed; Director Jofin T Chacko Reveals The Reason

As excited as fans are for Mammootty’s The Priest, it comes as a disappointment that the highly anticipated movie will not make it to the theatres this week. Director Jofin T. Chacko who is making his debut with this movie, took to his Facebook on March 1, 2021, to share the news. Read along to take a look at the announcement and the other details that Jofin has shared.

Also Read: Malayalam Actors Asked To Reduce Remuneration By AMMA Association In Wake Of Pandemic

Mammootty’s The Priest release date postponed

Director Jofin Chacko took to his Facebook page to inform all the Mammootty fans out there that the much-awaited movie The Priest will not make it to theatres on its earlier slated release date of March 4, 2021. In his caption, he thanked Mammootty for being a part of the move and making his dream come true. Further, he added that makers wanted the movie to release in theatres worldwide on the same day but theatres in many other parts of the world are still not open, which is why they want to wait.

Also Read: Kerala Film Producers Decide To Cut Production Cost By Half Amid COVID-19 Crisis

He also mentioned that theatres in Kerala are not allowing second shows as of now, which will lead to a major loss of family audiences and thus major losses for the filmmakers on this very big-budget project. Jofin wrote, “Firstly, I would like to thank Mammookka for making my dream come true. I have adored him as a fan since my childhood and he inspired me to get into movies. I never thought that I would be directing him in my first film. I feel so lucky. We had completed about 80 per cent of the shooting when our production was stalled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. And we resumed shooting after a gap of eight months and completed it”.

He further wrote, “The Priest has been the same since the movie ‘to be seen in theatre’ was planned till this moment. The movie should be released all over the world in a single day. We have made all efforts for that, Samadika, who is a hardcore fan of Mammookka (Truth Films) was his first film 'Priest', but now theatres are closed in many places of the world, Dubai, Saudi, Oman Theatre isn't working in most of the places that started! We know that many Mammookka fans around the world are waiting for the movie, but without the second show where the family audience reaches the most, this big-budget movie cannot be made to theatres in Kerala and in theatres. Let's wait until favourable decisions come”.

Also Read: Mollywood Producers Want Actors To Reduce Their Remuneration In The Post-lockdown Phase?

Also Read: Mammootty's Co-star Nikhila Vimal Shares "new Normal" From 'The Priest' Sets

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.