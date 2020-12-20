Mammootty's 'Pranchiyettan & The Saint' & Other Films That Depicted The Beauty Of Thrissur

There are several films of Mammootty that have aptly illustrated the beauty of the Thrissur district of Kerala. One of Mammootty’s films is Pranchiyettan & the Saint, which was shot in Thrissur while other films namely Georgettan's Pooram, Punyalan Agarbattis, Jamna Pyari, Diwanji Moola Grand Prix and a few other movies beautifully showed the mesmerising beauty of the city. Let’s glance through some of Mammootty’s films and other Malayalam movies having a flavour of Thrissur in their plots.

Movies depicting the charm of Thrissur

Pranchiyettan & the Saint

According to onmanorama.com, Pranchiyettan & the Saint is one of Mammootty’s films having a plot of satirical comedy. In the movie, Mammootty essayed the role of a businessman based in the Thrissur district of Kerala. The story revolves around his character who wanted to change his name into a good one and continues with how it changes his life in the process. Apart from Mammootty, other cast members in the film included Priyamani, Sasi Kalinga, Innocent, Khushbu Sundar, Biju Menon and many others.

Georgettan's Pooram

Georgettan's Pooram is a 2017 Malayalam film featuring actor Dileep in the lead. Directed by K. Biju, the plot of the movie is also based in Thrissur. There were many other talented actors in the cast namely Vinay Forrt, Sharaf U Dheen, Rajisha Vijayan, Renji Panicker, Sudheer Karamana, Pauly Valsan and a few others.

Jamna Pyari

2015 Malayalam comedy film, Jamna Pyari received positive reviews from both critics and the audiences. Directed by Thomas Sebastian, the cast members of the movie includes Kunchacko Boban in the lead who essayed the role of a Thrissur based auto-rickshaw driver, while other actors are namely Sijoy Varghese, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Renji Panicker, Aju Varghese, Neeraj Madhav and others.

Punyalan Agarbattis

Punyalan Agarbattis, featuring Jayasurya, Aju Varghese, Nyla Usha, Innocent, Sreejith and others is a popular Malayalam satirical comedy released in 2013 that follows a story of an entrepreneur and his business based in Thrissur. After receiving immense love, the makers of the movie also came up with a sequel in 2017 which featured many of the original cast members from the film. Other cast includes Mala Aravindan, Rachana Narayanankutty, T. G. Ravi, Sunil Sukhada and a few others.

Diwanji Moola Grand Prix

Diwanji Moola Grand Prix is a 2018 comedy sports movie directed by Anil Radhakrishnan Menon. The lead actor in the movie, Kunchacko Boban who played the role of Thrissur’s collector, Sajan Joseph IAS who takes up the challenge of cleaning the city and reviving a bike race that used to be held long ago in the city.

