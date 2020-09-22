Mani Ratnam's Anthology 'Navarasa' To Premiere On Netflix Instead Of Amazon Prime Video?

Director-producer Mani Ratnam's Tamil anthology with Gautham Menon and others was supposed to premiere on Amazon Prime Video. However, according to Let's OTT's recent media report, the anthology will release on Netflix instead of Amazon Prime Video. Reportedly, there were some contractual disagreements and the deal between Mani Ratnam and Amazon Prime Video could not shape up.

The Tamil anthology, titled Navarasa is bankrolled by Mani Ratnam under his production banner Madras Talkies. The series is currently in pre-production. The shooting for the series is expected to begin soon.

Also Read | 'The Take' On Netflix Streaming Without Subtitles Leaves Netizens Confused

Mani Ratnam to bankroll a Tamil anthology

Navarasa is a nine-part Tamil anthology, where directors like Gautham Menon, Bejoy Nambiar, Karthick Naren, others will be helming one episode each. The series is reported to mark the directorial debut of actors Arvind Swamy and Siddharth. Although there is nothing much revealed about the series, however, Let's OTT's recent report states that actors like Parvathy, Sneha, Dulquer Salmaan, Suriya, and Fahadh Faasil will be part of Navarasa.

Also Read | What's Leaving Netflix In October 2020? Bid Goodbyes To These Netflix Shows In October

What's next for Mani Ratnam on the work front?

Mani Ratnam will be next directing magnum-opus Ponniyin Selvan. The movie has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, among others in prominent roles. The Mani Ratnam-directorial is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's novel of the same name. A few months ago, the first look poster of the film was released, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Also Read | Tom Felton Opts For A New Look For Netflix's 'A Babysitter’s Guide To Monster Hunting'

Ponniyin Selvan is written by Mani Ratnam and Kumaravel, who makes his debut as a screenwriter. The movie's music is composed by AR Rahman, with whom Mani Ratnam has worked in several films. Meanwhile, the cinematography will be handled by Ravi Varman and the editing by A Sreekar Prasad. Ponniyin Selvan is produced by Mani Ratnam, Suhasini Maniratnam, and A Subaskaran under their respective production banners.

Ponniyin Selvan's shooting was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, reports suggest that the movie will commence shooting in October. Besides the upcomer, Mani Ratnam will be penning the script for his partner Suhasini Maniratnam's next film, which is reported to release on Netflix.

Also Read | What Is Scary Music In 'Ratched' On Netflix? Where Is It Adapted From?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.