Nivin Pauly Appreciates Musician Govind Vasantha As The Team Wraps 'Padavettu' Audio

Actor Nivin Pauly recently uploaded pictures from the recording session of his upcoming film, Padavettu. In the pictures, musician Govind Vasantha is seen recording in a studio with the rest of the team. In the caption, Nivin has mentioned that the team managed to complete the audio part of Padavettu following all Coronavirus related restrictions. His fans have flooded the comments section with compliments for the team while expressing their excitement for the film.

Padavettu audio completed

Actor Nivin Pauly recently posted pictures from the song recording session of his upcoming film, Padavettu. In the pictures, musician Govind Vasantha is seen in the middle of a recording session in a well-equipped studio. He is seen donning a salmon coloured T-shirt while being occupied in the session. In the next picture, he is posing for the camera with his hands resting on his hips. He is seen donning a black T-shirt. In the last photograph posted, Govind Vasantha is seen posing with his team wearing a bright smile across his face. The picture has also been given a nametag which mentions that the pictures are from the song recording sessions for Padavettu.

In the comments section for the post, Nivin Pauly has spoken about the development of the film Padavettu so far. He has written that the team wrapped up the music recording session for the film recently. He has also added that they managed to complete it despite the current tough times with COVID 19 pandemic in place. He has put up an appreciation note for Govind who was able to make things happen with passion and hard work. He also spoke highly of the entire team as they put in a lot of effort into it. Have a look at the pictures on Nivin Pauly’s Instagram here.

Read Nivin Pauly Starrer Padavettu's First Glimpses Shared On Actor's Birthday; Watch

Also read 'Action Hero Biju' Cast Boasts Of Actors Such As Nivin Pauly, Anu Emmanuel And Others

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have complimented the efforts taken by the team. A few people have mentioned how eager they are, to see Govind Vasantha's magic come alive. Have a look at a few comments here.

Padavettu is an upcoming Malayalam film which will star Nivin Pauly in the lead role. It is being directed by Liju Krishna and produced by Sunny Wayne. The film will also star actors like Aditi Balan and Manju warrior in key roles.

Read 'Love Action Drama' Makers Release An Unseen Action Sequence, Watch

Also read Dulquer Salmaan's Movies That Had Him Essay Eccentric, Creative Characters; See List

Image Courtesy: Nivin Pauly Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.