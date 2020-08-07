Mohanlal Starrer 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham's' Producer Shares A Bittersweet Note

Malayalam movie Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham's co-producer, Roy CJ, recently shared an update regarding the film's release. The Mohanlal starrer was supposed to hit the marquee in March 2020; however, due to the pandemic, the film's release was pushed indefinitely.

Expressing his sadness over the delay in the release of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, he said, "I'm sad that the film did not release on 26 March 2020 due to COVID. But, I'm also happy that the film did not release during the pandemic and then suddenly vanish from the theatres due to lockdown."

Check out the post:

Sometimes it can be said as Lucky & Somtimes as Coincidence!!!. The Release of Dr Mohan Lal's Mega Opus Big Budget 5... Posted by Roy CJ on Tuesday, 4 August 2020

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham the costliest Malayalam movie?

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, starring Mohanlal and Manju Warrier is the lead, is reportedly one of the most expensive movies of Mollywood. The Priyadarshan-directorial is reportedly made on the budget on 100 crores. The forthcoming film also features actors like Suniel Shetty, Keerthy Suresh, Prabhu, Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, among others in prominent roles. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham's trailer was released a few months ago, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham narrates the tale of Kunjali Markkar IV and their fight against the Portuguese army. The Mohanlal starrer is reportedly set to release next year after the coronavirus situation subsides. Marakkar: Arabikandalinte Simham is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, Santhosh T. Kuruvilla, and Roy C. J. under their production banner respectively.

What's next for Mohanlal?

Mohanlal will be next seen in Jeethu Joseph's Ram. The movie, starring Mohanlal, Trisha in the lead, also has Durga Krishna and Indrajith Sukumaran in pivotal roles. Besides the upcoming film, Mohanlal will be reuniting Marakkar: Arabikandalinte Simham producer Antony Perumbavoor for the sequel of their hit movie Drishyam (2013). The film, starring Mohanlal and Meena in the lead, was reported to be one of the highest-grossing movies of Malayalam cinema.

Drishyam 2 is helmed by Jeethu Joseph and is currently in the scripting stage. Thereafter, Mohanlal has Prithviraj's L2: Empuraan, and his directorial venture - Barroz: The Guardian of D'Gama's Treasures in the pipeline.

