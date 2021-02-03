Master Movie's Director Lokesh Celebrates Film's Success In Dubai With Composer Anirudh

Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master released on January 13, 2021, on the occasion of Pongal and received critical as well as commercial acclaim. Fans of Thalapath Vijay were eagerly waiting for the film to release after it got delayed last year due to the pandemic. The Vijay starrer had a very successful theatrical run and is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video as well. Read on to know about how the director of the film, Lokesh Kanagaraj is celebrating the success of his latest release.

Lokesh Kanagaraj and Anirudh Ravichander fly to Dubai

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Master film's director Lokesh Kanagaraj and music composer Anirudh Ravichander flew to Dubai in order to celebrate the massive success of their film. Pictures of the two of them having a good time in Dubai has been doing the rounds on the internet. The film's co-producer Jagadish also joined the director and composer in their Dubai trip. You can see pictures of their holiday here.

The film opened amidst a huge craze and grossed around 185 crores domestically and ₹225 crores internationally. Master starred Vijay as the protagonist, Vijay Sethupathy as the antagonist, Malavika Mohanan as the female lead, while other actors like Andrea Jeremiah, Shantanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das, Gauri Kishan played pivotal roles in the action film. As a result of the successful theatrical run, the makers of the film decided to release it on Amazon Prime Video as well. The film received an IMDb rating of 7.7/10.

Official press release from @PrimeVideoIN regarding #MasterFilm digital premiere on 29th of January. pic.twitter.com/EGLC7d3ZZe — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) January 27, 2021

This action-thriller film was supposed to release theatrically on April 9, 2020, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new release date was chosen as January 13, 2021, which is a day before the festival of Pongal. The music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander whereas it is bankrolled by Xavier Britto under his maiden production studio XB Film Creators, with Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palaniswamy co-producing the film. The filming began in October 2019 and was finished by February 2020. The places where the action-packed flick was shot are Delhi, Chennai, and Karnataka.

Image Credits: Still from the trailer of the film

