Thalapathy Vijay's New Lyrical Video "Andha Kannaa Paathaakaa" Released

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most revered celebrities in the south movie industry. His upcoming film Master has created quite a buzz among his fans who are eager to watch the film. Recently, the makers of the film released the lyrical video of Andha Kanna Paathaakkaa. The song has been a fan favourite and therefore this video was a delight to some fans of the actor.

Thalapathy Vijay new lyrical video "Andha Kannaa Paathaakaa" released

The song is composed by Anirudh Ravidhandar and is sung by the famous Yuvan Shankar Raja along with Anirudh. The song's lyrics, which have become a fan favourite, are penned by one of the biggest Kollywood sensation, Vignesh Shivan. The song became a huge sensation after the makers launched the audio track just last week.

The makers have therefore now released the lyrical video and it has already been praised by several fans over social media. The film Master has been directed by Lokesh Kaagaraj and stars Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist of the film. Vijay will be seen opposite Andrea Jeremiah and Malavika Mohanan in the film. Besides them, Shanthanu Bhagtaraj will also be seen playing a key role in the film. The film was initially scheduled to release in April; however, according to an entertainment portal, the dates may be postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.

