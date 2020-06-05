Maulik Nayak Opens Up About His First Day In Front Of The Cameras; Says He 'went Blank'

Maulik Nayak has become one most loved actors in the Gujarati film industry all of the credits go to his impeccable performance in the film and his comic acts. Recently, he talked to a leading daily and expressed how he felt when he came in front of the camera for the first time. Read here to know what Maulik Nayak had to say.

Maulik Nayak's first shooting experience

Maulik Nayak talked to a leading daily where he expressed that he was acting in theatre for a long time before he started to work in front of the camera for films. He added that he always dreamt of being cast for a TV serial or a film. After this, he mentioned that his first time in front of the camera was very different than he thought. Maulik Nayak then added that as soon as he went in front of the camera, he was blank and he felt like all his experience to date was lost.

Maulik Nayak then expressed that his inner instinct of people judging him had taken over him. He then added that this led him to worry that people would laugh on his act. He further added how the presence of other great actors was intimidating him. Maulik also expressed that when he started working he got a chance to work with the star he always dreamt of working.

The actor also mentioned how at that moment he felt he was not able to work and how he thought that he would end up doing what he used to do earlier.

The Hellaro actor also expressed that his fear of people laughing at him came true but it was a bit different as people would not laugh at him but would laugh on his jokes. Maulik Nayak then mentioned that he made a few mistakes but he covered them up with his comic timing. He added that his day one was a great motivator as he learned a lot of things.

He said that now he follows the routine where if he makes a mistake he tries to learn from them and not do them again. Maulik Nayak added that with this he is constantly learning who he is. He said that he has come a long way from the beginning of his career and now he loves to work in front of a camera.

