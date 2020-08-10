Meera Mitun Slams Vijay, Suriya, Other Biggies On Social Media, Bharathiraja Reacts

South Indian actor, Meera Mitun has been speaking up against many prominent stars like Vijay, Suriya, Jyotika, and others for nepotism in the industry. However, recently director Bharathiraja took to his twitter account to release an official statement against the 'insulting' posts and videos of the actor. He also asked his fellow industry people to stop their fans from passing derogatory comments on other actors. Here's what this is about.

Bharathiraja condemns Meera Mitun for her comments about Vijay and Suriya

In a statement that he released on Twitter, Bharathiraja condemned Meera Mitun's snide remarks against the likes of Vijay and Suriya. He said that the two actors have reached a great height with respect to their careers and are known for their hard work. They have been living an 'honourable life' with their respective families. However, he said Meera was passing insulting remarks against the two men.

Bharathiraja further continued that as a senior member of the industry, it is his duty to 'condemn' Meera Mitun. He also said that she should stop her 'immature behaviour' which might be a ploy to gain 'publicity'. He advised Meera that she a long life ahead of her and hence should focus on working hard and achieving 'something'.

Director Bharathiraja also added that he was upset that none of the film associations has condemned Meera for her activities. He also urged the online media to stop posting articles about her insulting other actors. He also addressed the issue of trolling by fans and named Kasthuri as a victim of this. He urged actors to 'discipline' their fans against such behaviour.

Take a look at Bharathiraja's tweet:

Also Read: 'Vijay And Suriya's Hard Work Inspirational': Poonam Bajwa After Meera Mitun's Video

Also Read: Meera Mitun Talks About Nepotism In Kollywood, Accuses Veteran Directors And Actors

Meanwhile, Meera Mitun has been targeting actors Vijay, Suriya and others with regards to nepotism in the film industry. She has retweeted Bharathiraja's tweet and asked him not to portray her as 'bad'. Take a look at her tweet:

I don't do anything for fame, Stop portraying me as bad to the society being a senior citizen of India . Please give a call to @actorvijay @Suriya_offl and enquire what all they have done till date harassing me on social media with Rowdyism in the name of fan club heads. https://t.co/PbudnASTeV — Meera Mitun (@meera_mitun) August 10, 2020

Also Read: Meera Mitun Blames Sivakumar And Thalapathy Vijay For Receiving Abusive Messages From Fans

According to reports, fans of Vijay had filed a complaint against Meera Mitun for insulting the actor and his wife, Sangeetha in an Instagram video. Prior to this Meera had also targeted industry biggies like Rajinikanth and Trisha Krishnan. She has posted several videos on her social media talking about the matter.

Also Read: Actress Meera Mitun Accuses Trisha Krishnan Of Copying Her Look, Threatens Legal Action

Also Read: After Tamil Film ‘Master’, Lokesh Kanagaraj To Work With 'Soorarai Pottru' Actor Suriya?

Also Read: 'He Was Very Supportive And Dedicated': Aparna Balamurali On Working With Suriya

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.