Patiala Babes Actor Aniruddha Dave & Shubhi Ahuja Blessed With Baby Boy On Valentine's Day

Patiala Babes actor Aniruddh Dave and his wife Shubhi Ahuja were blessed with a baby boy on February 14. Three days ago, Shubhi had shared pictures from her baby shower on Instagram. On February 14, Anirudh took to his Instagram handle to share the big news with his followers, and the overwhelmed father penned down a heartfelt note for his wife and the newborn.

Aniruddh Dave's Instagram post for his newborn

In the picture, Anirudh was seen holding a blue-grey baby t-shirt that said ‘Daddy is my hero’ whereas Shubhi was seen holding a pink baby t-shirt that said ‘Mama’s Mini Me’. On the occasion of Valentine's day, Anirudh wrote in the caption in Hindi that said this day was special as there is love everywhere and friendships. He shared wishful thinking for his son to be friendly and a person everyone loves and has no enemy in the future. He further added he was thankful to God and he announced that he and his wife have been blessed with a baby boy. He expressed his excitement as a father and wrote he will be a fun dad for his kid by being a child just like him and that he will cherish the post as a message of love for his son.

In the post, he mentioned he prefers ‘Papa’ over ‘Dad’ as it had a different kind of fun to it. He said fathers are known as the hero for any child and he wanted to be the same for him. However, his vision changed when he saw his son's mother in the labour room and he stated that mothers are the real hero and he thanked his wife Shubhi Ahuja. An overwhelmed Anirudh could not find words for his happiness and he ended the post by wishing Shubhi a happy Valentine's day and called her the 'captain'. He thanked others for their wishes and prayers and stated that both mother and son are 'hale and hearty'. Check out the post and comments on Aniruddh Dave's Instagram-

Aniruddh Dave and Shubhi Ahuja's story

Aniruddh Dave and Shubhi Ahuja worked together in Zee Tv’s Bandhan in 2014 and Sony Sab Tv’s drama series Y.A.R.O ka Tashan in 2017. According to Bollywood Shadis, they never really talked much with each other as co-stars on Bandhan but it was their family who did their match-making as both of their parents worked in the education department in Rajasthan. The couple got engaged on July 13, 2015, and they tied the knot on November 15 in the same year. The couple got married in an imperial manner in Jaipur and the ceremonies were celebrated for good 15 days.

