Meghana Raj Shares Her 'Baby Prince' Aka Junior Chiru's Pic As He Turns 4-months-old

South Indian actor Meghana Raj Sarja is balancing her work life and motherhood with much finesse. She has her hands full with raising her infant son and filming for her upcoming movies. On February 22, she took to Instagram to share a slideshow of her little munchkin's photos on the occasion of him turning four months old. She has also penned a lengthy caption for her son and also lovingly called him her 'prince'.

Meghana Raj Sarja shares her son's pictures

In the slideshow of pictures, her baby boy is all wide-eyed and smiling for the camera. He has worn a baby blue coloured sleepsuit which has a crown embedded on it. In the caption of the post, Mehana wrote, "Its been four months of sheer happiness and sleepless nights.. forever to go! My baby prince".

Junior Chiru's photos garnered over 131K likes within a few hours of uploading. Meghana's fans and followers have showered a lot of love on the little one. Actor Samyukta Hornad has also commented on the post using white heart emojis. While several of her fans have used the red heart and the heart eye emojis to express love. See their reactions below:

Meghana Raj's son was officially introduced to the world with a video on February 14. The video was a compilation from the time Meghana got engaged to the late Chiranjeevi Sarja to the birth of their son. "Introducing our Little Prince! You loved me even before I was born. Now, when we meet for the first time all I want to do is thank you from the bottom of my little heart for showering so much love, support and warmth on Amma and Appa. You are family & family loves unconditionally. #JrC #MCforever #oursimba I LOVE YOU ALL!", Meghana captioned the video.

Meghana Raj's husband Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7, 2020. He suffered a heart attack and was 35-years-old. The news of his sudden demise came as a shocker for the industry. Meghana welcomed her son on October 22, 2020.

On the work front

Meghana was last seen in the 2020 historical war film Kurukshetra. It was directed by Naganna and was based on the Mahabharata. She will next be seen in two films Selfie Mummy Google Daddy and Buddhivanta 2. Both of these movies are slated to release this year.

