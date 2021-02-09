Silambarasan TR Shares A Sun-kissed 'good Morning' Picture For His Fans On Instagram

Silambarasan Thesingu Rajendar, or popularly known as Silambarasan TR, is one of the most popular Tamil actors. Although the majority of his Instagram posts are professional and give his fans and followers updates about his upcoming ventures, Simbu occasionally likes to share a glimpse of his personal life as well. The Eeswaran actor shared a shirtless picture recently from his balcony. Read on to know more about his latest Instagram post.

Simbu's photos

STR's Instagram pictures give a sneak peek into his personal life and recently, the Vallavan actor took to the social networking site to share a picture of himself, wishing his fans good morning. The close-up picture posted by STR gained a lot of love from his fans. He could be seen standing on his balcony and enjoying a hot beverage, while the sun was rising in the background. His caption read, "Good morning ðŸ˜Š" You can see his Instagram post here.

Simbu enjoys a following of 703k people on Instagram and his latest post garnered close to 202k likes within a few hours of posting it. Fans of the Tamil star bombarded the comments section with compliments for the actor. While one commented saying, "ðŸ˜ðŸ”¥STR.. Love you so much ðŸ”¥ðŸ˜ðŸ”¥", another one of his followers wrote, "Thalaivaaa...ðŸ˜Have A Sweet Dayâ¤ï¸" You can see some of the comments on his morning picture here.

STR's movies

Silambarasan has an array of movies in his kitty at different stages of production. He has a cameo in U R Jameel's Maha and an upcoming movie titled Eeswaran. He will also be seen in Maanaadu and it marks STR and director Venkat Prabhu's first collaboration. The movie, announced in 2018, was initially shelved due to conflicts between Silambarasan and producer Suresh Kamatchi. However, the actor and producer solved the issues, and the shoot of Maanaadu went on-floors in March 2020.

Besides STR, Kalyani, and SJ Suryah, Maanaadu also features actors like Bharathiraja, S A Chandrashekhar, Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren, among others in prominent roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja will be composing the music for the STR starrer. The teaser of his much-awaited movie Maanaadu was released on February 3, on the occasion of Simbu's birthday.

Image Credits: Silambarasan TR Official Instagram Account

