'Meka Suri' Cast Boasts Of Abhinay, Syed Sumaya, Sharath Kumar And More In Lead Roles

Meka Suri is an interesting crime thriller film directed by Trinadh Velisila. The film revolves around Meka Suri, a butcher who is married to his love, Rani. But when Rani is brutally murdered by a group of people, Meka Suri decides to avenge her death. The film released on July 31, 2020. The film also garnered heaps of praise from audience and critics for its performances and storyline. The film is known for its plot, interesting characters, and tragic twists and turns. Know all about Meka Suri characters below:

Abhinay as Meka Suri

In the cast of Meka Suri, Abhinay essays the lead role of Meka Suri. In the film, Suri is a 6'3" (1.93cm) tall butcher popularly known as "Meka Suri" for his exceptional skill in skinning a whole goat (called Meka in Telugu) within minutes. He's married to a beautiful local village girl named Rani. Take a look at his character picture below.

Also read | 'Dirty Dozen' Cast Boasts Of Actors Such As Lee Marvin, Ernest Borgnine And More

Syed Sumaya Farahath as Rani

In the Meka Suri cast, Syed Sumaya Farahath portrays the role of Rani. In the film, Rani is Suri’s lady love. Rani is quite different from him. She does not share any similarity with him except for their mutual feeling of love and attraction. Rani is deeply in love with him and lives a free life. The love between Rani and Suri will eventually blossom into something beautiful. But fate has a different plan, and their happy love story is crumbling down.

Also read | The 'Power' Movie 2021 Cast Boasts Of Shruti Haasan, Vidyut Jammwal And More

Sharath Kumar as Appal Naidu

In the cast of Meka Suri, Sharath Kumar essays the role of Appal Naidu. In the film, Appala Naidu, the landlord of the village, along with his friends go on to exploit and murder Rani which leaves Meka Suri furious. Full of rage, Meka Suri goes on to seek revenge and executes the trio right under the police's nose with the help of Naxals. Fans went on to laud the actor’s acting skill in the movie.

Also read | 'From Here To Eternity' Cast: Donna Reed, Montgomery Clift And Others In 1953 War Drama

Supporting Meka Suri Characters

Byreddy Naresh plays Veerabhadram in Meka Suri

Sharavan Sai Tadinada plays Raghuram in Meka Suri

Also read | 'Call Me Kat' Cast Boasts Of Mayim Bialik, Leslie Jordan And More

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.