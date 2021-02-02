Mohanlal dazzles with swag as he shares official poster of his 'Aaraatu'; fans go gaga

COVID-19 disrupted the film industry across languages, but things are looking up once again for the actors, filmmakers and technicians. The shootings have been going on in a brisk manner albeit with all coronavirus-related precautions like wearing masks and practicing social distancing in place on the sets. Mohanlal has been among those who has been working on multiple projects since the government gave the permission to resume shooting; his latest venture being Aaraattu.

Mohanlal shares poster of Aaraattu

Mohanlal has been shooting for the movie Aaraattu over the past few days. However, unlike waiting for the pre-release period, the makers has already started sharing the posters from the movie.

He had first shared the first look teaser poster in December, where one could see him coming out of his car from behind. The Lucifer star then shared a poster, sitting in style on a chair, seemingly playing the role of an influential person, to announce that the shooting was in progress.

In the latest poster shared on Instagram, Mohanlal could be seen in an intense action still. The actor termed it as the ‘official’ poster. The still also reminded of his look and performance in Lucifer, where he similarly performed action sequences in a ‘mundu.’

Neitzens showered praises for the look with fire and heart emojis for their ‘Laletta’, calling him 'expression king' and more.

Mohanlal had kicked off the shooting of Aaraattu in November, announcing it on his social media handles. The movie is being directed by Unnikrishnan B and written by Udayakrishna. The makers have not announced the release date. yet.

Drishyam 2

Among other projects in Mohanlal's kitty include Drishyam 2. The actor had shared the teaser of the movie on January 1, 2021, hinting at a surprise from his character George Kutty and family on New Year. The movie is a continuation of the twists and turns faced by the family as George Kutty used his brains to save his family, in the first instalment, which went on became a big success at the box office. ,

The shooting of the movie was conducted in Kochi and Thodupuzha.

Director Jeethu Joseph returns to helm the sequel, which is being produced by Antony Perumbavoor.

The movie will skip the theatrical release for an Over-The-Top platform. The makers announced with a gripping trailer that it will soon be 'coming soon' on Amazo Prime. The movie also stars Meena, Siddique, among others.

