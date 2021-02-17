Monalisa Calls Husband Vikrant Singh 'Naughty Saiyaan', Shares BTS Video From Photoshoot

On February 17, 2021, television and Bhojpuri actor Monalisa took to her official Instagram handle and shared a behind-the-scenes video from her latest photoshoot for the Wedding Mantra magazine. The video featured herself and her hubby Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. The couple can be seen posing cosily with each other. Sharing the BTS video clip, Monalisa called herself ‘Chikni’, and hubby, Vikrant ‘Naughty Saiyaan’ in her caption.

Monalisa shares BTS video with hubby Vikrant Singh

In the BTS video, Monalisa can be seen wearing a light blue coloured embroidered gown and has accessorised herself with a minimal bracelet. She went for subtle makeup and styled her long hair in curls. Vikrant, too, looked dapper in an all-black western suit and had styled his hair neatly. Sharing the video clip, Monalisa added Yo Yo Honey Singh and Neha Kakkar’s latest song titled Saiyaan Ji, which also featured Nushrratt Bharuccha. As for her caption, Monalisa wrote, “'Naughty Saiyaan’… ‘Chikni Hum’” with several laughing emoticons.

As soon as Monalisa's videos were uploaded, many of her fans were quick enough to like the post and flooded the comments section with positivity. Deepika Singh Goyal, too, dropped a pair of red hearts. A fan commented, “Looking gorgeous” with a pair of clapping hands emoticons. Another one wrote, “Soo cute” with red hearts. A user simply called her ‘awesome’ and dropped several heart-eyed face emojis. Several other fans complimented the couple by calling them, ‘fabulous’, ‘fantastic’ and ‘nice’.

On the same day, Vikrant Singh, too, shared the cover poster of the magazine they were featured in. The cover picture shows the couple sitting together and flaunting their faded smile. Monalisa can be seen sitting on a brown couch, while Vikrant can be seen sitting on the edge of the chair, holding her on shoulders. The cover picture calls them ‘The Iconic Couple’. In the caption, Vikrant wrote, “’#Cupid’ Strikes Again!!! Valentine’s special edition Featuring ‘US’… the cover page of Feb 2021 edition @theweddingmaantra!”.

A fan page commented, “Awww my cutiepies” with several heart-eyed face emoticons. A user simply congratulated them and dropped a red heart. Another one wrote, “Wowwww Bhaiya n Didi” with several heart-eyed face emoticons.

