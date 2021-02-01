'Namak Issk Ka' actor Monalisa's Recent Pictures In Saree Leaves Fans In Awe

Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is an Indian actress known primarily for her Bhojpuri language films. She rose to fame after appearing on the Colors reality show and later playing a lead role in the TV serial Nazar. The actor who currently plays the lead antagonist in a serial Namak Issk Ka has a massive fan following on social media. She often shares glimpses from her photoshoots, behind the scenes pictures, videos and about her personal life. Recently her saree photoshoot grabbed the attention of her fans who couldn't stop but praise the actor. Take a look:

Monalisa's photos stun fans in her latest Instagram post

Monalisa shared a pic on her social media, and captioned it with: "You Don’t Take A Photograph... You Make It...." The stunning actor donned a beige saree and posed near a window. Check out her series of pics that she shared on Sunday, January 31, 2021.

Comments on Monalisa's Instagram post

Monalisa's colleagues from the TV industry like Garima Srivastava and Deepika Singh left comments on her pic and shared their love for the actor. Some fans even regarded Monalisa as a queen in these photos. Read more comments from her fans:

Image credits: Monalisa's Instagram

Monalisa shakes a leg

Monalisa also shared an Instagram reel video with her costar, Shruti Sharma. She was seen dancing to a song with Shruti. The duo is seen dancing in complete synch on the remix of the song Chunari Chunari.

Apart from Bhojpuri language films, Monalisa has also acted in various Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films. Some of popular Monalisa movies include names like Jai Sriram, Tauba Tauba, Jalwa: Fun in Love, Bobby: Love and Lust, Jackpot, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, To the London Calling, Bunty Aur Babli etc.

Monalisa rose to fame after her role in the film Tauba Tauba. She was also seen in the 2005 film Blackmail alongside Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty. She is known for portraying Mohana Rathod in the show Nazar. Currently, she is playing the main antagonist, Iravati Varma in the show Namak Issk Ka.

