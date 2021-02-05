Monalisa Shares A Picture In Black Monokini As She Reminisces Her Time In Dubai

Monalisa misses sunbathes in Dubai. The TV actor recently took to Instagram and shared a picture of her Dubai holiday. She revealed that she wants to go back to Dubai and enjoy those sunny days once again. Find out more details about this story below.

Monalisa reminisces Dubai and its sunny mornings

The COVID-19 pandemic is still here and hence people are still being careful about stepping out from their houses. Even though the lockdown restrictions have eased, many people are hesitant to travel abroad and are waiting for the pandemic to end. The same case seems to be with actor Monalisa. The TV actor is currently busy reminiscing the days she spent in Dubai.

Monalisa recently took to Instagram and shared a picture from a holiday in Dubai. In the picture, she is wearing a black monokini and gazing at the pool. The picture seems to be from a hotel pool in Dubai. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Take Me Back #dubai #travel #diaries #major #missing”. Take a look at Monalisa's Instagram post here.

The moment Monalisa posted the picture, her fans flooded the comment section. Many fans could not help but compliment the actor with comments like, “Pretty” and “very nice pic”. Many fans even flooded the comment section with plenty of emojis. Take a look at these comments on Monalisa's Instagram picture here.

Apart from reminiscing her Dubai holiday, Monalisa has also been busy showcasing her dance skills to her fans. She recently took to Instagram and shared a video of herself dancing to the song Jalebi Bai. In the video, Monalisa is sporting a blue crop top and a pair of blue denim. Watch her dance video here.

Just like her Dubai holiday picture, her dance video was loved also by her fans. The moment she shared the video, her fans were quick to post their reactions. One fan wrote, “Fabulous”, while another fan wrote, “I love your acting, the way you roll your eyes. Villainous queen”. Take a look at all of these comments on her dance video here.

