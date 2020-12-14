Monalisa Dances On Her Favourite Song 'Raat Ka Nasha' In Her Iravati Look; Check Out

Actor Monalisa recently took to her Instagram to share a video of her dancing. In the video, she was seen shaking a leg on the song Raat Ka Nasha from the movie Asoka. Donning a black saree and blouse, Monalisa showed off her filmy avatar while dancing. She was also spotted donning sensual expressions as she followed the beats of the song.

Fans in huge number appreciated Monalisa’s video. Several users also complimented her dancing skills. Take a look at Monalisa’s video.

Monalisa's videos

Monalisa often shares several videos on her Instagram where she is seen dancing on different songs. Earlier, the actor shared a video of her dancing to a Bollywood song. The actor was seen shaking a leg on the song Naach Meri Rani. Donning an orange strappy top and denim skirt, Monalisa was seen enjoying herself as she tried to recreate the original dance routine of the song. She shared the dance video by saying that if there is no dance floor, she can make her room her dance floor. She also added a hashtag of ‘birthday fun’ to express her mood.

Fans in a huge number appreciated Monalisa for her moves. Several users added emoticons to compliment her in the comment section. Take a look at Monalisa’s Instagram post.

Earlier, the actor was seen donning a beautiful wine coloured sequin dress as she danced to the song Buzz by Aastha Gill. Monalisa aced at freestyle dancing as she showed off her sensuous moves. The actor also gave beautiful facial expressions as she enjoyed the music. She posted the video with the caption, “focus”. She opted for minimal makeup and completed her look with statement earrings.

Monalisa is widely known for her performance in Bhojpuri films. Some of her popular movies are Kartavya, Pocket Gangsters, Sarkar Raj, Devra Bhail Deewana and Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2010 movie titled Blackmail starring opposite Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty. She later starred in the adult comedy film Tauba Tauba which released in 2004. She made her Kannada debut with the movie titled Jackpot. Monalisa’s Bhojpuri item songs are extremely popular as well. Some of her famous songs are Kaise Thamai Kalai Piya, Pala Satake and Gor Kariya. All of these songs have over 10 million views on YouTube. She will be seen entertaining the audience as Iravati in the new show Namak Issk Ka.

