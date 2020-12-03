Monalisa Digs Out Old Pic From Goa Vacation Diaries, Says 'Take Me Back'

On December 2, 2020, actor Monalisa took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture of herself. The picture was taken in Goa and as Monalisa shared the picture, she wrote that she is 'missing' her vacay. As soon as she posted the beautiful picture, many of her fans were quick to like and flood the comment section with compliments.

Monalisa misses her vacay in Goa

In the picture, Monalisa can be seen wearing multi-coloured sleeveless top paired with white shorts and with vibrant-coloured gems’ earrings. She wore a delicate three-layered necklace and opted for minimal make-up with orange-coloured lipstick. Her hair was tied neatly in a braid. She looked beautiful as she can be seen enjoying sunshine at the beach in Goa. Her caption read, “Take Me Back” and she added '#goa #beachlife #majormissing'.

Fans complimented the beauty and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons. Natalie Gal commented, “So beauty the outfit” with a heart. A fan wrote, “Pretty Pretty” with a red heart while another one called her cute. A user wrote, “Cuteness overloaded” with kissing emoticons. Another user commented, “More attractive than rose”.

Monalisa jetted off to Goa this November with her hubby Vikrant Singh. Since she is an active Instagram user, she has been treating her fans with stunning pictures from her vacay. In another recent post shared on November 9, Monalisa can be seen smiling as she posed for the camera. The picture seems to be from the same day she wore the same outfit. She captioned the picture as, “SunRays… Sea Waves, Beach, Messy Hair and Me…. #goodmorning #world”.

On November 8, she posted a picture from her vacay in Goa where she can be seen flaunting her mint green coloured polka-dot crop top and black skirt. The picture is captured in a hotel room balcony. Her caption read, “Start The Day Right With A Smile! Good Morning Everyone”.

In another post, Monalisa stunned in a sheer black beachwear outfit. She wore minimal make-up and kept her hair loose. In the caption, she dropped several black hearts with '#goodmorning #Saturday #vibes #weekend'. Many of her fans dropped fire emoticons and red hearts.

