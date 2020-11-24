Monalisa Shares Sizzling Photo In Blue Night Suit, Says It Gives 'Good Vibes'

Antara Biswas, popularly known by her stage name Monalisa, is one of the popular regional actors in the industry. She is known for her performance in Hindi, Bhojpuri, Kannada and Telugu language films. Recently the actor took to Instagram to share a photo of her and called it to be giving good vibes.

Also read | Sonu Sood's Fan From Bihar Leaves On Bicycle To Mumbai To Convey Gratitude, Actor Responds

Also read | Milind Soman Enjoys Rock Climbing In Darjeeling With Wife Ankita, Shares A Glimpse

Monalisa’s ‘good vibes’ picture on Instagram

Monalisa shared a picture of her looking gorgeous and absolutely relaxed on Instagram. In the picture, she is seen wearing a white and blue floral printed top and shorts. She was wearing an eye-shaped pendant necklace around her neck. She has posed with her hands in her hair. She has posed for the camera by kneeling on the bed. She is also giving off positive vibes in the caption of the photo. She has said that she is looking forward to things but by staying in the moment. She has also used the hashtags #goodvives and #positivevibes in the caption.

Monalisa’s photo garnered 63k likes within mere three hours of it being uploaded. Her fans and followers have used the red heart and fire emojis to express their admiration for the photos. See their reactions here:

Monalisa’s Instagram is full of photos and videos from the actor’s personal and professional life. She regularly keeps her 3.9 million followers updated of her whereabouts. Monalisa’s Instagram also has shots of her sizzling photoshoot. Her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot also frequently features in Monalisa’s Instagram posts. She also shares photos from her travel diaries on social media.

Monalisa is widely known for her performance in Bhojpuri films. Some of her popular movies are Kartavya, Pocket Gangsters, Sarkar Raj, Devra Bhail Deewana and Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2010 movie titled Blackmail starring opposite Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty. She later starred in the adult comedy film Tauba Tauba which released in 2004. She made her Kanna debut with the movie titled Jackpot.

Monalisa’s item Bhojpuri item songs are extremely popular as well. Some of her famous songs are Kaise Thamai Kalai Piya, Pala Satake and Gor Kariya. All of these songs have over 10 million views on YouTube.

Also read | Gigi Hadid And Baby Zigi's Early Christmas Decor Will Give You Major Festive Feels

Also read | 'City Slickers' Cast: Read The List Of Actors And Characters They Play In This 90s Comedy

Image courtesy- @aslimonalisa Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.