Monalisa Flaunts After-swim Glow As She Grooves To Tony Kakkar's 'Booty Shake'

After winning fans' hearts by shaking a leg to Rowdy Rathore's Chammak Challo Chel Chabeli song in a saree, Namak Issk Ka actor Monalisa has set social media ablaze with her latest bikini-clad video on Instagram Reels. The Bhojpuri film actor spent her weekend right by spending some me-time by the pool on Sunday. She also gave a peek into her pool-time by sharing a dramatic slo-mo video of herself to flaunt her bikini bod.

Monalisa's Instagram Reel to Tony Kakkar's 'Booty Shake' is all things "hot" for fans

Monalisa recently went for a weekend getaway "Kahin Door" with her husband Vikrantt Singh and kept fans updated with her whereabouts on social media. Yesterday, i.e. February 28, 2021, the Nazar actor bid adieu to February with a bang by posting her last IG Reel for the month. In the video posted by her, she looked nothing less than ravishing in a multi-colour striped bikini as she showed off her after-swim glow. In the dramatic slow-motion Reel with Tony Kakkar's newly-released song Booty Shake playing in the background, the 38-year-old could be seen walking towards the camera in style from afar. Monalisa captioned her post writing, "#feelitreelit #sunday #feelings #vibes #happy".

Check out Monalisa's Instagram video below:

Just like previous Monalisa's videos, her latest Instagram Reel was also quick to catch netizens attention on social media and leave them gushing over it. In less than 20 hours from its release, the video raked over a whopping 450k views and more than 750 comments as ardent fans were all-praise about Monalisa's hotness in the comment section of the post. While one fan commented writing, "Wow Monalisa you are looking so sizzling hot and sizzling sexy", another wrote, "Woww, the real monalisa".

Take a look at some more reactions by fans below:

Meanwhile, after playing the main antagonist in Star Plus' supernatural show Nazar and Nazar 2, Monalisa currently essays the lead antagonist in Colors TV's newly-released soap opera, Namak Issk Ka. Monalisa essays the role of Iravati Verma in this daily soap. Namak Issk Ka aired its first episode on December 7, 2020.

