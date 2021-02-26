'Murder' Review: Netizens Not Impressed With This Telugu Thriller

Murder is a crime thriller film starring Srikanth Iyengar, Sahithi Avancha, Gayatri Bhargavi, Keshav Deepak & Ganesh Naidu. The film deals with the subject of honour killings and is particularly based on the 2018 Miryalaguda honour killing. The film directed by Anand Chandra is based on the true-life incident of the murder of Perumalla Pranay, a Dalit, who had married Amrutha of upper caste, and he was later killed by his father-in-law Maruthi Rao in 2018.

Srikanth Iyengar plays Madhavrao a well-settled businessman who holds a respectable position in society. He and his wife Vanaja (Gayatri Bhargavi) pamper their only daughter, Namratha (Sahithi Avancha) right from a young age and give her everything she asks for. But things take a drastic turn when the parents find out that Namrata is secretly married to a Dalit named Praveen. Madhavrao then plots a sinister plan to end their relationship, which leads to serious consequences. The film received mixed reviews by critics praising the performances but criticising the handling of the story. Here's the review of the Telugu movie Murder.

Murder movie review by netizens

Murder was released on December 24, 2020. Soon after its release, netizens flocked to Twitter to give their reviews of the film. While many praised the performances of Shrikanth Iyengar and Gayatri Bhargavi, they criticised the screenplay for being overly dramatic and the film's lazy treatment of the real-life story that inspired it. Here's what Twitterati said:

What an intense performer you're @drksi13 ❤️💥👌🏻



Amazing visuals and that reverberating background score when the murder was happening is lit 💥#murdermovie @RGVzoomin @GayatriBhargav1 👏🏻 @AnandChandra02 few scenes and points can be better but overall good show. pic.twitter.com/YvawvBWzhO — Vamsi Krishna Surya (@imVamsiKrishnaG) December 29, 2020

#RGV #Murder Movie Review : SKIP IT



👉Our Rating : 1.5/5 ⭐️



Positives:

👉Lead Performance

👉Father - Daughter Emotional Scenes



Negatives:

👉Boring Screenplay

👉Predictable Climax

👉Weak Narration

👉Over Melodramatic Scenes#ramgopalvarma #murdermovie — PaniPuri (@THEPANIPURI) December 24, 2020

What worked?

As per Twitter reviews, the film benefits from the performance of Srikanth Iyengar. They said that it is the actor's best performance to date. Gayatri Bhargava also received praise for her performance. Also, the netizens said that the father-daughter dynamic has been well portrayed, so are the other characters.

What didn't work?

According to Twitterati, the film has deliberately omitted few incidences from the real-life murder story, which took out the audience's interest from the film. Additionally, they complained that the film was "dull, overdramatic, lengthy and boring". The narration is also weak and the film mostly favours the father’s perspective in the film, which is misogynistic. Twitter users also said the climax was very much predictable, the editing is choppy and the film does not take time to establish the primary conflict in the screenplay.

