Nandamuri Balakrishna Buys New House In Jubilee Hillls For Rs.15 Crores: Reports

Actor turned politician Nandamuri Balakrishna recently bought a property in Hyderabad's lavish Jubilee Hills. As reported by Money Control, he bought the property from Nadimpalli Satya Sravani and shelled out ₹15 crores to buy it. They also reported that the sale took place on February 11, 2021. The built-up property is said to have an area of 9,395 sqft and is co-owned by his wife Vasundhara Devi. The stamp duty and the registration cost the couple approximately ₹90 lakhs. As per their reports, the property comes with a ground floor and two additional floors.

Nandamuri Balakrishna's house details

As reported by Money Control, a lot of property deals have been taking place in Hyderabad lately. The Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad has recorded as many as 120 sale transactions above ₹10 crores in the last five years. As reported by Zapkey.com, these details are available in property registration data. Back in 2020, there were 17 sale transactions above ₹10 crores in Jubilee Hills. Buyers included prominent celebrities from Tollywood, politicians, and industrialists.

The brokers in that area have revealed that plot sizes in the lavish Jubilee Hills are generally more than 1,000 sq ft yards and command anywhere between Rs 1.5 lakh per sq. yard to Rs 2 lakh per sq. yard if not more. Earlier, popular celebrity Akkineni Naga Chaitanya also bought an apartment in January 2020 for ₹27.1 crores.

Nandamuri Balakrishna's movies

Nandamuri Balakrishna is a part of the Telugu film industry for 40 years. He has appeared in nearly 100 films over the years and is known to play a variety of roles, establishing himself as one of the leading actors of the Telugu film industry. Some of his hit films include Sahasame Jeevitham, Janani Janmabhoomi, Mangammagari Manavadu, and Rowdy Inspector amongst many others. Professionally, Nandamuri Balakrishna will be seen in Boyapati Srinu's upcoming. Actor Pragya Jaiswal is expected to play an IAS officer in the film. In the film releasing on May 28, the actor will be seen in an Aghora look.

