Nani And Sai Pallavi Starrer 'Shyam Singha Roy' Is Based On Reincarnation?

Tollywood is buzzing with the news that Jersey actor Nani's Shyam Singha Roy may revolve around the concept of reincarnation. Parts of the movie are going to be shot in Kolkata, where the flashback scenes will be set, according to The News Minute. Nani shared a clip from the movie's launch party on his official Instagram handle. Check it out below.

Shyam Singha Rao is expected to be one of Nani's most expensive projects of his career. Paava Kadhaigal actor Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty, a.k.a Advaitha, will also be starring in Shyam Singha Roy. Rumour also has it that based on the movie's concept, Nani will portray a double role.

Also Read: Nani Unveils Still Of New Single From 'Tuck Jagadish'; Announces Release Date & Time

Nani's latest movies

Currently, Nani is preparing for the release of his next movie titled Tuck Jagadish. He took to his Instagram on February 10, 2021, to reveal his first single Inkosaari Inkosaari for the movie. He is teaming up with music director S Thaman for the song which will be available to all on February 13, 2021. Tuck Jagadish, to be released on April 16, 2021, is a musical and will be Nani's first music album. The film will also see Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh and Jagapathi Babu among the star cast.

Also Read: Nani releases new 'Tuck Jagadish' poster; announces release date on Pongal 2021

Sai Pallavi's upcoming movies

Premam fame actor Sai Pallavi will be seen next in Love Story alongside Akkineni Naga Chaitanya. Like many other movies, Love Story was also set to be released in 2020 but was halted because of the pandemic. The film will now show in theatres on April 16, 2021. Pallavi will also be seen in Virata Parvam, to be released on April 30, 2021.

Also Read: From Love Story To Viraata Parvam: A Look At Sai Pallavi Movies That Will Release In 2021

Pallavi will be seen next to Baahubali: The Beginning actor Rana Daggubati in Virata Parvam. Fans of Sai Pallavi's movies showered her with love and compliments on Sai's Instagram post of Virata Parvam. Fans wished for her movie to be a blockbuster and also expressed their excitement for the movie.

Also Read: Rana Daggubati & Sai Pallavi starrer 'Viraata Parvam' gets a release date

Shyam Singha Roy

Shyam Singha Roy set to be a supernatural film will be directed by filmmaker Rahul Sankrityan. The big-budget movie will be Nani's 27th movie. The movie is being produced by Venkat Boyanapalli's Niharika Entertainment. The movie was scheduled to be released on December 25, 2020, but was pushed ahead due to the pandemic. A new release date is yet to be announced.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.