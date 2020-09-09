Nani Showcases A 'V' Cut-out On The Streets; Hopeful That Theatres Will Open Soon

South Indian actor Nani recently took to Instagram to share a picture of a cut out spotted on a busy road. The cut out promotes his recent OTT release, V movie, which has been the talk of the town ever since its trailer was released. Actor Nani also left his followers with a hopeful note that the movies will soon be back in the theatres, to entertain, as soon as the situation settles.

Nani on his cut out

Actor Nani recently posted a picture of V movie cut-out which was spotted on the streets amidst the promotional events. The poster shows Nani in a dashing avatar with the name of the film, V, written in the background. In the cutout, placed in a sunny location, Nani is seen dressed in a casual outfit with a pair of blue jeans and a black T-shirt. A check shirt has been added to the look as a coat while he is seen smoking a cigarette with an intense look across his face. The bottom patch of the cut-out mentions that V movie is out on Amazon Prime Video, encouraging people to watch the piece.

In the caption for the post, actor Nani has indicated that he is happy to see movie cut-outs on the streets after a long break. Fresh posters and cut-outs had become a rare sight due to the Coronavirus related lockdown and its adverse effects on the film industry. Nani has also given some hope to his followers as he believes films will be back in theatres soon. Have a look at the post on Nani’s Instagram here:

In the comments section of the post, people have spoken highly of the film and the actor’s performance in it. They have also complimented Nani’s look in the cut-out and the poster. Have a look at a few of the comments here:

V movie is a thriller film which released on Amazon Prime on September 5, 2020. The plot of this film revolves around a celebrated cop who is on a hunt for a notorious serial killer. The film has been written and directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti while it stars Nani, Sudheer Babu Posani, and Nivetha Thomas in key roles.

Image Courtesy: Nani Instagram

