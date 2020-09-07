Nani's 'V' Releases Romantic Video Of 'Manasu Maree Mathuga' Song, Here's What It Is About

Manasu Maree Mathuga, the latest song from Nani's V was dropped earlier today. The song features the actor romancing Aditi Rao Hydari. The romantic number has received quite the attention on social media with 232,166 views so far. Here's what this is about.

Manasu Maree Mathuga music video

The romantic song, Manasu Maree Mathuga begins with Aditi Rao Hydari poking at a doll's head while Nani looks at her in adoration. The scene then changes to Nani proposing to Aditi as she looks surprised and then visibly happy. As the lyrics melodiously flow, the duo starts dancing in a room followed by a romantic moment.

In the next scene, Nani is riding a bike with Aditi Rao Hydari sitting behind him and the duo ride by a picturesque lake. Then they stroll through lighted streets and lanes. Aditi and Nani also have some romantic moments together as the song finally ends. Their sizzling chemistry is very much evident in the video as they indulge in playful activities and romance with each other on the screen.

The romantic song of Nani's V, Manasu Maree Mathuga has been crooned by Shashaa Tirupati, Amit Trivedi and Yazin Nizar. Trivedi has also composed the music. The lyrics have been penned by Sirivennela Seetharamasastri.

Watch the video of Manasu Maree Mathuga here:

In other news, V is a Telugu thriller which stars Nani and Sudheer Babu in the lead roles. Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas also play important roles in the cast. As is evident, Nani is paired opposite Hydari in the movie and he also plays the antagonist. V is also known as #25 marking Nani's 25th movie. It is directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti and he also holds the writing credits.

The plot of V revolves around V aka Vishnu, the serial killer played by Nani. He commits murders, however, not unless it is necessary. Adithya played by Sudheer Babu is an avenging cop who is out to catch the men who killed his wife. However, he is always outsmarted until the end when he finally manages to catch up to them and bring justice. The movie released on Amazon Prime on September 5, 2020.

Watch the trailer of V here:

