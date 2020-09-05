V Movie Cast Features Talented Actors Like Nani And Sudheer Babu; Take A Look

Nani’s V movie released on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on September 5, 2020. The film features the story of a celebrated cop whose life changes when he is challenged by a serial killer. Here is an insight into the characters and cast of V movie.

ALSO READ: Here Are Some Details About The Director Of V Movie, Mohana Krishna Indraganti

V movie cast and characters

Nani

Nani plays the role of Vishnu in V. Vishnu features as the antagonist, a serial killer who challenges a celebrated police officer. While Vishnu murders several people, he leaves a clue after he commits a murder thereby making the chase interesting.

Naveen Babu Ghanta a.k.a Nani made his acting debut with the romantic comedy, Ashta Chamma. He got his big break in the 2011 Telugu romantic-comedy, Ala Modalaindi. Some of the actor’s famous films include Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha, Gentleman, Nenu Local, Ninnu Kori, Middle Class Abbayi, and Jersey.

ALSO READ: Movierulz Leaks Telugu Movie 'V' Featuring Nani And Sudheer Babu

Sudheer Babu

Sudheer Babu features as the protagonist in V movie. He plays the role of DCP N. Adithya in the action-thriller, V. DCP N. Adithya is a celebrated police officer who gets challenged by a ruthless killer named Vishnu.

Sudheer Babu made his acting debut in the 2010 Telugu romantic drama, Ye Maaya Chesave. Some of his famous films include Shiva Manasulo Shruti, Prema Katha Chitram, and Sammohanam. Further, he also made an appearance in the Bollywood film Baaghi. This film starred actors Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

ALSO READ: Nani's 'V' Movie's Release Date Holds A Great Significance In The Actor's Life; Read More

Nivetha Thomas

Nivetha Thomas plays the role of an aspiring crime writer named Apoorva Ramanujam in the action-thriller, V. Nivetha features as Sudheer Babu’s love interest in the film.

Nivetha Thomas made her acting debut in the television show My Dear Bootham. The actor was a child-artist when she starred in the Sun TV show. Some of her famous films include Ninnu Kori, Gentleman and Darbar.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Bollywood actor Aditi Rao Hydari is known for her role in Padmaavat and Yeh Saali Zindagi. Aditi features as a supporting actor in V. She plays the role of Saheba in the film.

ALSO READ: Aditi Rao Hydari's First Look From Nani Starrer 'V' Unveiled Ahead Of The Release

Vennela Kishore

Tollywood actor Vennela Kishore is well-known for his role in the film Inkosaari. The actor has starred in several Telugu films and some of which include Baadshah, Yevadu and Gentleman. He plays the role of DCP N. Adithya’s subordinate in the action-thriller, V.

Source: A still from V’s trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.