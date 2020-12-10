Narendra Bhide's Death: Noted Composer Passes Away At 47; Prasad Oak & Others Mourn Loss

Narendra Bhide's death was announced by the members of his family. The acclaimed music director and musician passed away at his Pune residence. It is said that the artist passed away as a result of a cardiac arrest this morning. The musician, as it turns out, has delivered his swansong performance in the upcoming film Sarsenapati Hambirrao. The musician is survived by his wife, parents and two children. Narendra Bhide's age was 47 at the time of his passing.

Bhide was an engineer by education and a music composer by passion. Bhide composed music for a myriad of films throughout the course of his career. The list of the late Narendra Bhide's movies include films like ‘A Paying Ghost’ (2015) to films like Deool Band (2015), Bioscope (2015), Harishchandrachi Factory, Sane Guruji and Sarivar Sari. The musician's work was loved by people of all age groups. During his professional life, Narendra Bhide also wore the hat of an actor, as he performed tor the cameras on the sets of Mulshi Pattern. Narendra Bhide's age at the time of him starting his career as an artist was 37. Narendra Bhide's death has come as a shock to many industry mates.

Here are some of the responses shared by the likes of Prasad Oak, Adarsh Shinde and Punit Balan:

Here are the posts for all to see:

Bhide even worked on Prasad Oak's Hirkani.

Here is his tribute post for the late composer (Source: Prasad Oak's Instagram):

A little bit about Narendra Bhide:

Narendra Bhide's movies and his remarkable work in them will be remembered for a long time to come. As far as his last project is concerned, Bhide was working on Sarsenapati Hambirrao, the feature film that actor-director Pravin Tarde is associated with. Along with films, he also made music for plays such as 'Kon Mhanta Takka dila?', 'Makdachya Hati Shampaign', 'Katkon Trikon', 'Hamidabaichi Kothi', 'Chandane Shimpit Ja', 'Chiranjiv Aais' and 'Godi Gulabi ', to name a few. He had learned Indian classical music from Swarraj Chhota Gandharva, Balasaheb Mate, Ustad Mohammad Hussain Khan Saheb, Shaila Datar, and Sudhir Datar.

